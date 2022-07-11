Wisconsin Soybean Board Election Underway

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 11, 2022

Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified three nominees that are eligible to be elected to the Wisconsin Soybean Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1, 2022. Soybean growers will have until August 15, 2022 to vote on the following candidates:

District 3 Nominee: Kevin Bork, Grand Marsh

Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties.

District 4 Nominee: Jonathan Gibbs, Fox Lake

Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Waushara, and Winnebago counties.

District 5 Nominee: Patrick M. Mullooly, Clinton

Dane, Green, Iowa, and Lafayette and Rock counties.

DATCP will mail ballots to eligible soybean growers the week of July 11, 2022. Growers that have not received a ballot by July 25, 2022 can request one by contacting DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator Debbie Gegare at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be mailed to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 and postmarked on or before August 15, 2022.

Elected producers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1, 2022.

About the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board

The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board oversees the collection and use of about $2 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin soybean producers. This funding is used to support the soybean industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans. Learn more about the Wisconsin Soybean Board at https://wisoybean.org/.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.​



