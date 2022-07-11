Smart Dust Market Key Player Analysis and Forecast 2022 to 2028 | IBM, Hitachi, BetaBatt, Smartdust

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Dust Market Trends – Increasing advancements in nanotechnology-based smart dust

Smart Dust Market Size – USD 430.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Increasing advancements in nanotechnology-based smart dust” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global smart dust market size reached USD 430.5 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing advancements in nanotechnology-based smart dust is expected to augment market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increased deployment of smart dust devices in office applications and high demand for smart dust technology in manufacturing plants are expected to continue to drive global smart dust market revenue growth over the forecast period. Pre-programmed smart dust devices operate without the need for human involvement. These can be conveniently positioned in narrow and difficult to reach locations due to small size and lightweight property. These devices can capture extensive information in various settings, and have proven extremely useful in a wide range of research initiatives. Various manufacturing industries have implemented small sensor technologies to monitor machines operations across a plant or facility. Refineries, chemical plants, and mineral mining are examples of areas where existing sensor networks can be updated to smart dust for continuous monitoring. Smart dust technology is also utilized in large consumer goods organizations for tracking purposes. It can be used to improve inventory control and security by remotely monitoring products.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Medical diagnostics segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing application of neural smart dust for monitoring electrical activities in nerves and muscles.

Agriculture segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising use of smart dust technology in agriculture-related applications and fields. Continuous monitoring of crop nutrition as well as watering, fertilization, and pest management can be achieved using this technology. Information gathered can help to boost crop yield and quality. Smart dust systems are also used in agriculture to record soil conditions, including pH, fertility, and microorganism infestations, all of which are important for plant growth.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Smart Dust market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the Smart Dust report include:

Defendec Ltd., Crossbow Technology, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cleverciti Systems GmbH, Valarm LLC, Betabatt, Inc., CubeWorks, Inc., and Streetline, Inc.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented global smart dust on the basis of components, application, end-use, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Sensors

Active Optical Transmission

Laser Diode

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Beam Steering Mirror

Passive Optical Transmission

Corner Cube Retroreflector (CCR)

Optical Receiver

Photodetector

Analog I/O

Signal Processing

Digital Signal Processing (DSP)

Micro-Controller

Control Circuitry

Power Source

Solar Cells

Thick Film Batteries

Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Remote Monitoring

Industrial Automation

Urban Infrastructure

Inventory Management

Medical Diagnostics

Travel Safety

Space Exploration

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Travel & Tourism

Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

