Sustainable Air Filters Market Analysis, Research Study With Donaldson Company, Inc., American Air Filter Company, Inc.,

Sustainable Air Filters Market Trends – increasing use of sustainable air filters in the industrial segment.

Sustainable Air Filters Market Size – USD 16.20 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.1%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sustainable air filters market is expected to reach a market size of 28.25 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The steady projected revenue growth can be attributed to technological advancements in air filters, increasing industrialization and urbanization, and increasingly stringent norms and regulations regarding carbon emissions and air pollution, as well as air quality levels and worker safety at workplace and in industries, which is driving demand for sustainable air filters.

Factors influencing the growth of the Sustainable Air Filters market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Sustainable Air Filters market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Sustainable Air Filters industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Sustainable Air Filters industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In 2018, Germany-based filtration solution company, Mann+Hummel, acquired Hardy Filtration, which is a Canada-based air filtration company to expand its global footprint and manufacturing capabilities.

In January 2020, Japanese electronics firm, Sharp, expressed its interest to scale up its air purifier business in India to meet rising demand in both consumer as well as B2B spaces.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a high revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing industrialization and urbanization. Companies in countries such as Japan, India, and China are continuously developing more advanced sustainable air filters and related devices to achieve better air quality levels.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Sustainable Air Filters market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Sustainable Air Filters market landscape.

The key companies studied in the Sustainable Air Filters report are:

Donaldson Company, Inc., American Air Filter Company, Inc., Absolent Group, Camfil Group, Cummins Inc., Fruedenberg SE, Nippon Muki Co. LTD., MANN+HUMMEL, Koch Filter, NORDIC AIR FILTRATION, and Purafil Inc.

Regional Segmentation

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global sustainable air filters market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

HEPA/ULPA Filters

Pleated Filters

Baghouse Filters

Carbon Air Filters

Fiberglass Filters

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Pharmaceutical

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Sustainable Air Filters market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

