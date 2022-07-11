Smart Sensor Market is projected to rise at a prolific CAGR of around 19.2% between 2022 - 2032 | FMI
Smart Sensor Market 2022 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global smart sensor market is expected to be worth approximately US$ 37.6 billion. However, with increasing adoption of smart sensors across diverse end-use verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, security & defence, and healthcare, overall sales of smart sensors are expected to rise at a rapid CAGR of around 19.2 percent between 2022 and 2032, totaling more than US$ 88 billion by 2032.
Smart sensors are also called as intelligent sensors, it is a combination of sensor and interfering circuit. Smart sensors are basically used for digital processing i.e. for analog to digital conversion and it can be used across various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, medical, security & defence and entertainment because of increasing use of sensing element and process controls in this sectors. Smart sensors are also used for various activities like decision making, it helps in two-way communication and logic function.
Smart sensors offers various advantages such as high performance, high reliability, smaller in size, low power consumption, wireless, easy to design & maintain, and required minimal interconnecting cables. Disadvantages of smart sensor can be it is more complex as compare to traditional sensors as it consist of both sensor and interfering circuit which ultimately increases the cost of sensor and external processor is required for managing sensor calibration. Though disadvantages are there, advantages outweigh it.
Smart Sensor Market: Drivers and Restraints
Smart sensor market is expected to grow in coming years due to increase in demands of consumer electronics and automobiles. Use of smart sensors are also increasing in smartphones and computer devices with touch screen display.
Drivers responsible for the growth of smart sensor markets are technological advancement, increasing use of smart sensors in various industries like logistic, defence and healthcare, increasing demand of wireless smart sensor and energy saving functions of smart sensors. Increased terrorism activity and security issues further highlighting the importance of smart sensor in counter terrorism applications.
On the other hand lack of privacy, complex structure, high replacement as well as deployment cost and lack of customization act as a restraining factor for smart sensor market. Market growth opportunity for smart sensor technology is that, it will be used more effectively in biomedical and health care sector and also use of smart sensor in wearable devices expand the scope of application.
Smart Sensor Market: Key Players
Key players into global smart sensor market are ABB LTD., Customer Sensor & Technologies Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc., Honeywell International, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG and Emerson Process Management. Key players are spending heavily on their research and development activity in order to launch new products for better market coverage.
For example ABB LTD. launched new generation fibre optic current sensors for high voltage application. Analog Devices Inc. introduces fully integrated industrial smart sensor ADuCM360 which helped in delivery highest accuracy analog conversions to industrial sector.
Global smart sensor market is showing lucrative growth for coming years with increasing application of smart sensors into various industries, technological advancement in end-user segment, and acceptance of advanced technology like Micro- Electromechanical System and Optical spectroscopy, which creates great opportunity for market players for growth.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Smart Sensor Market Segments
Smart Sensor Market Dynamics
Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014
Smart Sensor Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Smart Sensor Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies involved
Technology
Value Chain
Smart Sensor Market Drivers and Restraints
Key Segments Profiled in the Smart Sensor Industry Survey
By Type:
Touch Sensors
Flow Sensors
Smart Temperature Sensor
Smart Position Sensor
Turbidity Sensor
By Application:
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Automobiles
Medical
Avionics
Food and Beverages
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
APEJ
Japan
Middle East & Africa
