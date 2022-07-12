Bookkeeping Business Makes Waves at Annual Beauty Conference
SmartBean®, an award-winning bookkeeping firm for small businesses, introduced accounting services to beauty business owners at the International Beauty Show
As a small business owner myself, I know how stressful all the small details can be. SmartBean® endeavors to make running a business as seamless and easy as possible.”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Held each year at the Las Vegas Convention Center, IBS / IECSC celebrates beauty professionals, offering education and networking opportunities with many prominent brands throughout the industry. The show’s perks include gaining insight and learning new skills directly from experts, like Gilad Goldstein of ULTA, Cole Thompson of Hattori Hanzo, and Rebecca Taylor from HoneyHairLab.
— Lisa Nguyen
SmartBean® even met several of its beauty business clients in attendance. After a tumultuous two years, engaging people face-to-face was a breath of fresh air for everyone involved.
“Meeting longtime clients – many for the first time face-to-face – as well as new prospects was exhilarating,” says SmartBean® Founder / CEO, Lisa Nguyen.
“The amazing fine dining experience at Sparrow + Wolf was a close second, though!” she jokingly adds.
SmartBean® expanded its outreach at IBS / IECSC and reinforced its mission to assist small businesses with their finances. The iconic conference in Las Vegas, in short, represented a big win for the bookkeeping company.
“I love meeting new people, and IBS / IECSC was a wonderful experience that I hope we can have for years to come,” says Nguyen.
SmartBean® and Small Businesses
SmartBean® provides its bookkeeping and accounting services for small businesses nationwide. The firm has even been recognized by Clutch – an online review platform for small to mid-market businesses – as one of the best accounting services firms in the country.
“We want to help all small businesses, regardless of their location in the United States,” says Nguyen.
“As a small business owner myself, I know how stressful all the small details can be. SmartBean® endeavors to make running a business as seamless and easy as possible.”
Founded in 2018, SmartBean® offers small business owners much more than organizing their numbers.
“Our team’s mission is to provide insight so that our clients understand their numbers,” emphasizes Nguyen.
Orange County Bookkeeping and SmartBean®
Based in Southern California, SmartBean® first gained recognition in local business publications. It then advanced to the finals of Cox’s Get Started OC 2018 during its first year of operation, joining five other finalists from various industries noted for providing excellent services throughout Orange County.
Lisa Nguyen solidified SmartBean®’s mission during her two-minute pitch and created invaluable networking opportunities with business leaders in attendance.
While SmartBean® wasn’t ultimately awarded first prize, the experience opened numerous doors and impressed prospective clients.
How SmartBean® Works for Business Owners
SmartBean® clients need not worry about taking care of their own finances, Nguyen assures, as the firm’s process emphasizes ease for small business owners.
Following a consultation with one of its team members, SmartBean® provides each client with invaluable bookkeeping services tailored to their small business.
The firm utilizes market-leading accounting and bookkeeping software, i.e., QuickBooks® Online and Xero, to organize its clients’ finances on a daily basis. That near-real-time system ensures that SmartBean® team members can customize charts of accounts, optimize tax deductions and credits, and review the well-being of its small business clients every day.
That way, small business owners understand how their company is performing and can make informed decisions to maximize profitability.
Prospective clients can even join SmartBean® risk-free by simply answering a five-question survey, for which they’ll receive a month’s free bookkeeping services, a value of up to $300.
Improving Small Businesses with SmartBean®
SmartBean® embraces its role as an advocate for solopreneurs and small businesses nationwide, and it hopes to provide essential and affordable accounting and bookkeeping services everywhere.
To learn more about SmartBean®, visit its site: https://www.smartbeaninc.com/
Lisa Nguyen
SmartBean® Inc.
+1 714-503-8108
email us here