COVID-19 Daily Update 7-11-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 11, 2022, there are currently 2,858 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 22 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,091 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 96-year old female from Wayne County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Mason County, a 94-year old female from Roane County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old male from Wyoming County, a 75-year old male from Hancock County, a 56-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old female from Roane County, an 85-year old female from Harrison County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Fayette County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 44-year old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from Wayne County, a 79-year old female from Wyoming County, and a 78-year old female from Upshur County.

“In West Virginia, we have a high percentage of children who are cared for by a grandparent,” said Bill J. Crouch. “We cannot afford to lose these family pillars, who provide critical love and care, to COVID-19. Please protect your family with the vaccine and boosters.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (12), Berkeley (181), Boone (40), Braxton (15), Brooke (20), Cabell (141), Calhoun (7), Clay (8), Doddridge (5), Fayette (92), Gilmer (10), Grant (13), Greenbrier (68), Hampshire (21), Hancock (43), Hardy (22), Harrison (137), Jackson (31), Jefferson (82), Kanawha (337), Lewis (25), Lincoln (22), Logan (53), Marion (97), Marshall (71), Mason (41), McDowell (67), Mercer (118), Mineral (34), Mingo (38), Monongalia (140), Monroe (21), Morgan (11), Nicholas (47), Ohio (58), Pendleton (7), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (2), Preston (43), Putnam (96), Raleigh (145), Randolph (18), Ritchie (13), Roane (13), Summers (24), Taylor (27), Tucker (14), Tyler (5), Upshur (62), Wayne (17), Webster (24), Wetzel (24), Wirt (6), Wood (128), Wyoming (59). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those 5 years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.



