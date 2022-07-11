Read more about GBI Investigates Explosion in Elbert County

UPDATE:

Elbert County, GA (July 7, 2022) – The GBI is releasing surveillance video from this morning’s explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones. The videos show the explosion and a car leaving the scene shortly after the explosion. No one was injured. For safety reasons, the structure has been completely demolished.

Video can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/ebUyQCYuve/

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Elbert County, GA (July 6, 2022) – The GBI and Elbert County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones near Elberton, GA.

The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6th. Elbert County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to discover the explosion destroyed a large portion of the structure. The Elbert County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to assist with the investigation. GBI EOD are on scene conducting their examination of the site.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 283-2421 or the GBI Athens Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.