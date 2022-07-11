Asigra Named to Premiere MES Matters Ranking Of Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket
Company Recognized as Visionary Technology Leader Supporting the Growth and Innovation of Midsize CompaniesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra Inc., a leader in cyber-secure backup and recovery, today announced that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Asigra among the inaugural 2022 MES Matters List of Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket. In these awards, MES Matters profiles vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations.
MES defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50M-$2B and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected due to their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.
The Asigra Data Protection platform (Tigris) was selected for converging data protection and cybersecurity to prevent ransomware and other advanced forms of malicious malware from impacting the backup data of midsize companies. By combining two essential capabilities, the company has brought an enterprise-class solution to the midmarket at an affordable price. The ultra-secure platform includes the industry’s first zero-day Attack-Loop™ preventative technology using bi-directional malware detection, zero-day exploit protection, variable repository naming, and Deep MFA (multi-factor authentication) for a full defensive suite against ransomware and other cyber-attacks on backup data.
“The Asigra team is proud to be recognized as a leading MES Matters vendor serving midsize customers globally through our network of managed backup providers,” said Eric Simmons, CEO of Asigra. “With cyberthreats increasing on a daily basis, our data protection and cybersecurity expert developers have focused their efforts on ensuring the recovery of business data in this area of the market.”
“The MES Matters list is designed to recognize key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations, which according to Harvard Business Review 3/21, represent only 3% of US businesses but are responsible for 33% of private sector GDP and employment. Technology is often designed and priced for either consumers and small businesses or, on the opposite end of the spectrum, large enterprises. Midmarket organizations are unique in the way they are structured and as a result their technology needs and requirements from features to pricing are very different than other market segments,” said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. “The vendors and executives identified on this first-ever MES Matters list have shown a consistent commitment to help midmarket organizations succeed and thrive, they should be recognized and commended for their dedication to this important market segment.”
The MES Matters list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists. For information about Asigra, please contact info@asigra.com or visit https://www.asigra.com/contact-us.
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra advanced AI-enabled data protection platform is proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solution for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases, applications, SaaS, and IaaS based applications, Asigra protects sensitive data with anti-ransomware defense and 100% recovery assurance. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
