Read more about ICYMI: Governor Kemp Shares New Measures to Keep Georgians Safe, Ease Inflation Burden and Invest in Communities

Atlanta, GA – In case you missed it, Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have been hard at work to keep Georgians and our schools safe, to ease the burden of inflation on hardworking citizens, and to invest in communities through economic development and further expansion of broadband.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp attended the Georgia School Safety and Homeland Security Conference which brings every partner to the table to help keep Georgia's students, teachers, and classrooms safe. In his address to the attendees, he announced millions of dollars in new grants for local and state law enforcement agencies to fund training on school safety, use-of-force, de-escalation, and mental health. Photos from the event can be found here.

Also on the 23rd, Governor Kemp announced Georgia-based shoe company Okabashi Brands will create over 340 new jobs in Gwinnett County. This major onshoring of manufacturing ensures this third-generation, family-owned and woman-led company will continue to grow right at home in the Peach State.

On Friday, June 24th, Governor Kemp announced the inaugural 15 appointments to the Healthcare Workforce Commission. This newly-created commission will tackle the challenges facing the healthcare industry in hiring and retaining workers.

On this busy day, Governor and First Lady Kemp also joined the Cumming community to cut the ribbon on their new city center. Photos from the ceremony can be found here.

From there, the Governor and First Lady joined the families and friends of the latest Northeast Georgia Police Academy graduates to congratulate them on their achievement and thank them for their willingness to serve their communities. Photos from the event can be found here.

Also on the 24th, Governor Kemp announced two appointments to the Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court. Former GBI Director Vic Reynolds and former Deputy Attorney General for the Commercial Transactions and Litigation Division Julie Adams Jacobs will fill the two vacancies on the court.

Finally, Governor Kemp provided a statement continuing his commitment to the fight for life at all stages in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade.

On Sunday, June 26th, Governor Kemp addressed the Georgia Municipal Association's annual convention. He thanked the local leaders from around our state for their partnership in building a safer, stronger Georgia while also celebrating the accomplishments of soon-to-be Ambassador Calvin Smyre. Photos from the convention can be found here.

On Tuesday, June 28th, First Lady Marty Kemp encouraged Georgians to take free, online human trafficking awareness training and learn the signs of trafficking and how to report them when spotted. With recent events speaking to the importance of awareness, the First Lady wants all Georgians to join her in ridding our state of this evil industry.

Also on the 28th, Governor Kemp announced Boston Scientific will invest $62.5 million in expanding its research capabilities in Johns Creek. This expansion reinforces Georgia's position at the forefront of growing fields such as the Life Sciences industry.

The same day, the Governor applauded Ocmulgee EMC and Conexon Connect for partnering to expand high-speed internet access in Middle Georgia. Governor Kemp has prioritized the expansion of broadband internet and the opportunities it brings to communities in every corner of our state.

Continuing to focus on creating opportunity for hardworking Georgians, Governor and First Lady Kemp joined Visa executives to celebrate the Georgia launch of their Digital Empowerment Program. This initiative will provide computers and educational resources to historically underserved communities.

On Wednesday, June 29th, the Governor and First Lady joined Mayor Andre Dickens, Interim Police Chief Schierbaum, other leaders from the City of Atlanta Police Department, and local community officials for the opening of the Buckhead precinct. Building on the hard work of our brave officers and the progress made by the Crime Suppression Unit, this precinct will help keep Georgians and the Buckhead community safe.

On Thursday, June 30, Governor Kemp announced the appointment of Patrick Jones to the University System of Georgia Board of Regents and thanked the outgoing Regent Don Waters. As a past chairman of the Board and alumnus of 2 USG institutions, Regent Waters' impact on generations of students will be felt for years to come. Patrick Jones' experience as a leader in the private sector will help ensure Georgia's campuses continue to produce top talent.

On Friday, July 1, Governor Kemp signed executive orders extending the temporary suspension of the state gas tax and supply chain state of emergency, while also suspending the state sales tax on locomotive fuel. While President Biden refuses to take steps that will provide relief for Georgians facing record-high prices at the pump, Governor Kemp is taking decisive action to ease the burden our citizens are under as a result of disastrous policies from Washington politicians.

In celebration of Independence Day, Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp addressed Georgians on the great values that set America apart as an exceptional nation and recognized the bravery of the men and women whose sacrifices ensure our freedom.

Gov. Kemp Announces Increased Funding Available for School Safety

Gov Kemp Extends Gas Tax Suspension and Supply Chain State of Emergency and Suspends Locomotive Fuel Tax Into August

Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, whose district includes a chunk of Glynn County, acknowledges there may be some who are concerned about further loss of gas tax revenue.

“Yes, there is concern, but so far, the budget surplus has been enough to cover the $170 million monthly cost,” DeLoach told The News when asked. “Gov. Kemp’s budget analysis have been very accurate in their predictions, and this governor is the most disciplined politician I have ever known.”

Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp Join Mayor Andre Dickens, Local Leaders to Celebrate Opening of Buckhead Police Precinct

"Public safety has no political boundaries," Kemp said. "Whether you're Republican, you're Democrat or whether you don't care. You want your neighborhood to be safe, you want your streets to be safe and that's what today is all about: fulfilling the No. 1 duty of government by protecting its citizens."

Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp Help Cut the Ribbon on New Cumming City Center

"This is a special day here in Cumming and all of Forsyth County, and really throughout this whole region of our state," Kemp said. "We know that [people] will come from miles away to enjoy all the City Center has to offer, and when they leave, they'll know why Cumming is such a special place."

'I see the future:' Officials cut ribbon for Cumming City Center, continue with next phase of construction

[Governor Kemp] said he discovered that the places with a strong sense of identity and community “flourish the most,” and he was sure the City Center would reinforce “that strong sense of community” in Cumming.

“It has put that proud identity in a physical form of this beautiful space, and it’s put up a welcome sign not only for people here, but for people around the state and from afar to visit,” Kemp said.

He said he was also happy to celebrate the economic success that the City Center will bring to Cumming and the surrounding region, bringing more jobs and an enhanced quality of life in a place with a “small town heart and a big story spirit.”

Gov. Kemp Applauds Partnership Between Ocmulgee EMC and Conexon Expanding High-Speed Internet Access to Middle Georgia

