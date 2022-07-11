Jesse Lane Recovery, Bow

CONTACT:

Lt. Delayne Brown

(603) 271-3361

July 11, 2022

Bow, NH – On Friday morning, July 8, 2022, Conservation Officers from NH Fish and Game were contacted for assistance by the Bow Police Department who were investigating the whereabouts of Jesse Lane, age 27, of California. His vehicle was located in a remote area of their town off of Branch Londonderry Turnpike West, and upon their contact with family members, was unaccounted for since July 2, 2022. An initial search of the area was performed by a NH State Police canine and their helicopter unit on Thursday afternoon.

NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were simultaneously searching for a missing subject in the Town of Hampstead at the time. Three Conservation Officers responded to Bow to assist. These officers joined officers from the Bow Police Department and began systematically searching, starting from the area where Lane’s vehicle was parked. Lane’s body was located in the woods early that afternoon by members of NH Fish and Game and Bow Police. The Bow Police Department coordinated notification to next of kin and will be the point of contact (603-228-0511) for any further information from the public regarding Lane.