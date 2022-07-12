Drug Manufacturers Raise Prices for Brand Drugs In First Week of July 2022
Price Increases Range from 1.00% to 10.01%FAYETTEVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July is historically the second busiest month for price increases for drug manufacturers and 2022 is no different. The first week of July has seen 57 manufacturers raise prices on 108 brands with a price increase averaging 3.40%. Leading the way is Atropine Sulfate [Pfizer], used before certain eye examinations and to treat certain eye conditions, taking a 10.01% increase. Four other brands also took price increases of 10.00 percent, which include Epinephrine [Pfizer], used to treat serious allergic reactions, Dextrose In Water [Pfizer], used to treat low blood sugar levels, Bicillin C-R [Pfizer], used to treat a variety of bacterial infections, and Fragmin [Pfizer], used to treat and prevent harmful blood clots.
Overall, current July price increases range from a low of 1.00% for Vibramycin [Pfizer], used to treat a variety of bacterial infections, and Yutiq [Eyepoint Pharma], used to treat a variety of skin conditions to a high of 10.01% for Atropine Sulfate.
Currently, 791 brands have taken price increases in 2022 averaging 5.80%. Price increases range from a low of 0.75% for Adakveo [Novartis], used to treat sickle cell disease in patients 16+ years of age, to a high of 105.93% for Contrave [Currax], used to help manage weight in obese or overweight adults. Four other brands have price increases over 30 percent: Loreev XR [Almatica Pharma], used to treat anxiety disorders at 49.12%, Tudorza Pressair [AstraZeneca], used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at 43.05%, Biorphen [Eton Pharma], used to treat hypotension during surgery at 42.86%, and Nitro-Dur [Ingenus], used to treat angina at 35.00%.
Please note that these price changes affect list prices, or Wholesale Acquisition Cost* (WAC), that are set by the drug manufacturers without taking into account rebates, insurance, and other discounts that may be available.
Source
AnalySource® as of July 10, 2022 - Reprinted with permission by First Databank, Inc. All rights reserved. © 2022
* First Databank, Inc Drug Pricing Policy: https://www.fdbhealth.com/drug-pricing-policy
About DMD America, Inc
AnalySource® is a registered trademark and drug pricing data solution service of DMD America, Inc. Since 1996, data has been made available in cooperation with First Databank, Inc. a subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Our service is licensed by subscription, with global clients including biotech, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, consultancies, academia, and more.
About First Databank (FDB)
First Databank (FDB) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners to deliver valuable, useful, and differentiated solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades, our medical knowledge has helped improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit www.fdbhealth.com.
Eric Tedford
DMD America, Inc
+1 315-671-4208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn