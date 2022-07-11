Submit Release
Kiribati’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my best wishes to the citizens of Kiribati as you celebrate your National Day on July 12.

The United States and Kiribati have shared a long friendship based on common values and rooted in democracy. Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to your country’s resilience and should be celebrated as well. We stand with Kiribati in combating the climate crisis and ensuring the protection of marine resources as we shape a more free and open future for the Pacific. Our 1979 Treaty of Friendship, signed in the early years of your independence, is the foundation for our shared pursuit for prosperity. We look forward to continuing our partnership and bringing our countries closer together in areas of mutual benefit.

My sincere congratulations as you celebrate this momentous day. The United States celebrates with you as we pursue a more prosperous future in the Pacific.

