Anionic Surfactants Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, Overview, Forecast 2026

Global anionic surfactants market was valued at USD 16.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.71 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widespread end uses of anionic surfactants, growth in the home care, personal care, construction, and agriculture sector, stringent regulating policies regarding use of conventional surfactants, extensive research and constant innovation are some of the factors driving the anionic surfactants market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global anionic surfactants market was valued at USD 16.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.71 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the anionic surfactants market. Anionic surfactants market is expected to gain traction due to the heavy surge of demand driven by the parallel growth of end user industries like home care, building and construction, pharmaceuticals and many more. The personal care and home care industry in recent years has witnessed tremendous growth owing to the rising population, increasing per capita income of people and rising standard of living in the Asia-Pacific region.

The growth of anionic surfactants market is expected to be restrained due to environmental concerns rising all over the world. Governments have enforced strict emission and safety norms. Constant research and development activities are being funded the companies to continually overcome this challenge, to roll out innovations and products which help them capture the majority of the market. It is expected that bio-based anionic surfactants would diversify the application segments and help in growing the market further.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2134

The report puts an emphasis on the information regarding the key players with a special focus on their company profile, business overview, recent advancements, product catalog, and strategic business plans. It provides a comprehensive overview of the strategic alliances in the market under taken by the key players such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches, brand promotions, and corporate deals, among others.

Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

AkzoNobel, BASF, DowDuPont, Evonik, Clariant, Schärer + Schläpfer AG, Goulston Technologies, Inc., Sino-Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Bendale Chemicals, Stepan Company, Vance Group Ltd., Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., G International, Inc., Desmet Ballestra.

Order This Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/2134

The Anionic Surfactants market takes into account major geographical locations such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa to offer key insights into market growth, market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, supply and demand ratio, import/export, consumer demand and behavior, and presence of key players in each region. The report offers an in-depth country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the market and its growth prospects.

Segments Covered in the report

By Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Bio-based Surfactants

Synthetic Surfactants

By Chemical Composition type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonate

Lignosulfonate

Alcohol Ether Sulphates/Fatty Alcohol Sulphates

Alkyl Sulphates/Ether Sulphates

Sarcosinates

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates

Phosphate Esters

Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates

Others

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Wetting Agent

Pesticide or Herbicide Applications

Household Detergent

Others

By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Home Care

Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Construction

Textile manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, it consists information about individual segment of the Anionic Surfactants market based on the types and application. The report also offers insights about the key segments expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period and primary trends influencing their growth. It also offers CAGR and market share values for each segment to provide clear understanding of demand and trend in the global market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Anionic surfactants market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia-Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 4.5% and 4.2% CAGR, respectively.

Parallel growth in the construction and agriculture segment due to rising worldwide population and increasing demand is expected to grow the anionic surfactants market further.

Pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow due to rampant diseases and improving healthcare facilities across the globe.

Oil and Gas industry has extensive use of anionic surfactants and is also on the rise due to the constant increase in demand for non-renewable fuels. This would help anionic surfactant market expand further.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2134

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.