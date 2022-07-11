Current Sensor Market Recent Demand, Growth Analysis, Insights, Outlook, Size and Forecasts Report 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Current Sensor Market Trends – Increasing deployment of IoT and Industrial Robots

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global current sensor market size was USD 2.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for renewable energy, consumer electronic products, and Electric Vehicles (EVs) among consumers are further increasing demand for current sensors.

Rising concerns about global warming have increased due to an increase in GHG emissions brought on by burning of fossil fuels. Currently, the transport industry accounts for over 30% of CO2 emissions in developed nations. Rising demand for renewable energy has led to an increase in popularity of EVs globally. In Electric Vehicle (EV) systems, current and power monitoring are typically used to track overall current used from battery and provide driver with real-time data utilizing algorithms regarding amount of charge still in the battery. Similarly, a typical HEV has a number of systems, including applications for AC motors and DC-DC converters, that depend on electrical current sensors to operate as efficiently as possible. This has led to an increase in demand for current sensors in EVs and thereby propel market revenue growth.

The report emphasizes the demands and ongoing trends of the global Current Sensor market, more importantly, across the major regions of the market. Additionally, our analysts have included SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the report to offer a better understanding of the competitive spectrum of this ever-evolving industry. Moreover, the report sheds light on the cutting-edge expansion strategies adopted by the market contenders, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, and brand promotions.

The global Current Sensor market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Aceinna Inc., Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., Tamura Corporation, LEM International SA, Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, and TDK Corporation.

To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.

Emergen Research has segmented the global current sensor market based on loop type, technology, output type, end-users, and region:

· Loop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Closed Loop

Open Loop

· Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Isolated

Non-Isolated

· Output Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Analog

Digital

· End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Healthcare

Others

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The global Current Sensor market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

