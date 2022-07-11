PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO IS NATURALLY LACTOSE-FREE

Provolone Valpadana PDO

In the face of the growth of alleged intolerance and milk substitutes in Australia, good news comes from the www.borntobeauthentic.eu project!

CREMONA, ITALIA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Naturally lactose-free Provolone Valpadana PDO, is an excellent solution for Australians who do not want to give up dairy products and their benefits. Researchers have shown that a substantial portion of the Australian population avoids dairy products and most do so due to gastrointestinal symptoms. Lactose intolerance is the most commonly self-diagnosed food intolerance in Australia, although according to recent data it was actually found in only 6% of Australians. Perhaps this is also the reason why the consumption of milk substitutes is growing. According to data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) in 2022, the number of dairy products purchased in Australian supermarkets and other food retailers increased by 4 grams per day between 2018-19 and 2020-21 compared to a decrease of 4 grams per day in the same period.

But excellent news comes from the information project “Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe” www.borntobeauthentic.eu for those who limit their dairy intake due to digestive problems. As the mild type ages for 30 days and over 15kg of the strong type for at least 90 days, Provolone Valpadana PDO offers the necessary guarantees for the natural degradation of the lactose present in the cheese. Furthermore, recent chemical analyses show that glucose and lactose are almost completely degraded, if not completely absent, already after 10 days of ageing, thus allowing the mild type and forms up to 6 kg, where ageing is shorter (10 days), to be consumed in complete safety.

More information by the Protection Consortium can be found on the project’s official website www.borntobeauthentic.eu, which can also be followed on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Borntobeauthenticeu-109090364901590 and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/borntobeauthenticeu/

For information and contacts