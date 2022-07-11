Kaltura Takes Home Gold For the Best Digital or Hybrid Event Platform of the Year at the B2B Marketing MarTech Awards

With virtual and hybrid events becoming a key tool for marketers, Kaltura Events bested competitors from across the globe

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, has won Gold as the Best Digital or Hybrid Event Platform of the Year at the Annual B2B Marketing MarTech Awards. The prestigious award recognizes the companies producing the most innovative business technology around the world. These awards celebrate all those transforming the B2B marketing landscape through marketing technology.

“We are thrilled that Kaltura has been named as the Digital or Hybrid Event Platform of the Year, and it is a testament to the hard work of our team and the expertise that is built into our solutions,” said Renan Gutman, EVP Product at Kaltura. “We are working hand in hand with our customers in their shift to focus on innovative event experiences. As they look to do more and more events and increase their ROI, we put tools in their hands to easily scale up their operations without compromising their attendee experience. Kaltura Events is built on top of our robust content management, enabling easy reuse of content across events and other digital channels. Event organizers can use custom templates to create their own fully branded experiences consistently across their entire event portfolio.”

The Digital or Hybrid Event Platform of the Year Award recognizes the achievements and advances made by companies over the past year, including major events hosted, new users, and the addition of innovative features to stay at the top of the market in the increasingly competitive industry.

Kaltura Events empowers organizations of all sizes to realize their vision of engagement marketing through fully branded virtual and hybrid event experiences of any size and type, all with a single platform – from webinars to town halls to large conferences, and everything in between. Kaltura’s customers range from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses as well as Ivy League Universities and large media and telecom providers.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .

