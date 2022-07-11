Tech Giants Compete in Smart TV Space
This article introduces how Tech Giants Compete in Smart TV Space.BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITE STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the smart TV industry is growing by leaps and bounds. Technology giants have set their eyes on smart TVs in order to grab users' time. According to a survey, the video streaming market will reach $124.6 billion by 2025. The growing market has attracted the attention of technology giants.
With the launch of Apple's latest Apple TV software and a $1 billion investment in Apple TV+, which includes a variety of original series and variety shows, the wealthy hardware giant has officially entered the hard battle of streaming.
Meanwhile, Youtube cut its original content budget, and Facebook has made little progress and invested little in its development for years. The U.S. streaming market is dominated by Apple, Amazon and Netflix as new streaming brands, and Disney as established content producers, with a lot of competition.
In the hardware sector, TV sets that were thought to be obsolete have suddenly come to life, with smart TVs becoming the new hardware windfall being chased. IHS Markit statistics show that smart TVs have reached 70% of the overall TV industry in July 2018.
Some professionals predict that in the next five years, the smart TV market size will maintain a compound annual growth rate of more than 10%.
