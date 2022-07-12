Advantages of Projector Screen

When it comes to the projection screen, it can improve its reflection performance, such as increasing the gain, expanding the viewing angle and so on.

NEW YORK, USA, July 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to image quality, the projector screen plays a vital role.As listed in most projector screen buying guide , the projector screen is built with special optical materials in order to improve its reflection performance, such as increasing the gain, expanding the viewing angle, increasing the resolution, enhancing the contrast, enhancing the color reproduction and so on.However, white walls do not have these properties at all. We can compare it with a screen, and we will find that the image on the white wall is not as good as on the screen in terms of brightness, contrast or color saturation. Similarly, to a greater extent, due to the influence of the wall texture, the clarity and sharpness of the image is also lost. Even a high-definition projector needs to be matched with a high-resolution screen to obtain a clear effect. Just like the High-definition pictures with brilliant color, when it is printed on rough paper, it will be degraded a lot.Another point is that white walls do not have black borders. Generally speaking, projection screens, movie theater screens, and flat-screen TVs are all designed with black borders, and most notebooks are also the same. This small black border has a big question, it can improve the viewing attention and picture contrast, and can improve the visual quality of the picture itself.The projector screen has a black border with the picture displayed within the border. This will make the image display brighter and more prominent, so as to avoid the influence of the surrounding environment.On the whole, we believe that a white wall cannot replace a projection screen, but it does not mean that a white wall cannot be projected. When using the best business projector in a small conference room or trying to do some projector photography , it is more convenient to cast a white wall. On the other hand, When it comes to home theaters and large conferences, projector screens are highly recommended.