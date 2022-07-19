Romark Logistics Offers Packaging Solutions in New Jersey

Business Logo

Get The Best Packaging Solutions In New Jersey With Romark Logistics

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romark Logistics is pleased to announce that they offer custom packaging solutions in New Jersey to help businesses develop the best product packaging. Their services include custom design services, in-house packaging design, equipment design, building, financing, customized testing, sampling, and inspections.Businesses can work with the design team at Romark Logistics to create packaging to attract more customers. They have over 30 years of experience in the packaging industry, providing stellar service and operating around 100 processing and packaging machines to meet their clients’ needs. Their dynamic shop floor offers clients the flexibility to order packages with fast turnaround times. Clients can trust their packaging solutions with world-class systems, experienced staff, and certification.Romark Logistics has built a reputation for high-quality service to design and manufacture packaging solutions for clients. They can also develop and build machine solutions for companies that prefer handling their own packaging requirements. Their team offers custom packaging solutions for many businesses, including the food industry.Anyone interested in learning about packaging solutions in New Jersey can find out more by visiting the Romark Logistics website or calling 1-908-789-2800.About Romark Logistics: Romark Logistics is a full-service logistics company and 3PL provider offering services including distribution and fulfillment, transportation management, packaging, value-added solutions, and real estate services. They take a custom approach to each client’s unique challenges and ensure they optimize their supply chain, improve customer service, and grow effectively. They have a long history of helping their clients achieve the best results.Company: Romark LogisticsAddress: 822 South Avenue WestCity: WestfieldState: NJZip code: 07090Telephone number: 1-908-789-2800

