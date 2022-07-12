HEM Launches Smudge Indulgence gift set for Summer Solstice
Energise your Environment with Smudge Indulgence Gift SetLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNTIED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a leader amongst incense makers in the world, HEM has always surprised its consumers with unique and creative approaches. In this spirit, HEM has launched a product called Smudge Indulgence that comes in a gift set with soul-soothing fragrances for the summer. The gift set contains incense blends that emit various scents leading to a good and optimistic mood while balancing one's energy with Chakras Energy Balancing Bracelet.
These fragrances will evoke various states of mind and changes of feelings throughout the day. The tranquilizing aroma of flowers will spread in the direction of the wind, cleansing your surroundings of negative energy while leaving you refreshed and energised. This fantastic blend of soul comforting fragrances is a must this summer.
This exclusive gift set kit contains Palo Santo premium Incense blends & Chakras Energy Balancing Bracelet. Each package in this gift set includes five packs of blends and 1 Bracelet. This exotic collection consists of Palo Santo Sandal, Palo Santo Aruda, Palo Santo Cinnamon, Palo Santo Myrrh, and Palo Santo Rose. These mystical fragrances will take you to the world of woods, herbs, essential oils, and aroma.
Meanwhile, the chakra bracelet will help one with improved intellect and creativity. It enhances emotional and physical balance and removes fear and anxiety.
Price : $ 19.99
Link to website : https://hemfragrances.com/collections/new-products/products/smudging-indulgence-masala-incense-kit-5-packets-45g-each
About HEM Corporation
HEM Corporation is one of the global leaders in the manufacturing and export of incense sticks. For more than three decades, HEM has supplied high-quality incense items to customers in over 70 countries. The brand is well-known for its diverse product offering and high quality.
HEM has exported over 400 different fragrances around the world since 2008, including in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, North and South America, and other Asian countries, all while maintaining high-quality standards and winning numerous accolades.
Rahul Shah
Hem Corporation
+91 98210 27398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn