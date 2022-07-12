Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 205,295 in the last 365 days.

HEM Launches Smudge Indulgence gift set for Summer Solstice

Smudge indulgence Kit

Smudge Indulgence Kit with ChakraBracelet

Energise your Environment with Smudge Indulgence Gift Set

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNTIED STATES, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a leader amongst incense makers in the world, HEM has always surprised its consumers with unique and creative approaches. In this spirit, HEM has launched a product called Smudge Indulgence that comes in a gift set with soul-soothing fragrances for the summer. The gift set contains incense blends that emit various scents leading to a good and optimistic mood while balancing one's energy with Chakras Energy Balancing Bracelet.

These fragrances will evoke various states of mind and changes of feelings throughout the day. The tranquilizing aroma of flowers will spread in the direction of the wind, cleansing your surroundings of negative energy while leaving you refreshed and energised. This fantastic blend of soul comforting fragrances is a must this summer.
This exclusive gift set kit contains Palo Santo premium Incense blends & Chakras Energy Balancing Bracelet. Each package in this gift set includes five packs of blends and 1 Bracelet. This exotic collection consists of Palo Santo Sandal, Palo Santo Aruda, Palo Santo Cinnamon, Palo Santo Myrrh, and Palo Santo Rose. These mystical fragrances will take you to the world of woods, herbs, essential oils, and aroma.

Meanwhile, the chakra bracelet will help one with improved intellect and creativity. It enhances emotional and physical balance and removes fear and anxiety.


Price : $ 19.99

Link to website : https://hemfragrances.com/collections/new-products/products/smudging-indulgence-masala-incense-kit-5-packets-45g-each


About HEM Corporation
HEM Corporation is one of the global leaders in the manufacturing and export of incense sticks. For more than three decades, HEM has supplied high-quality incense items to customers in over 70 countries. The brand is well-known for its diverse product offering and high quality.

HEM has exported over 400 different fragrances around the world since 2008, including in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, North and South America, and other Asian countries, all while maintaining high-quality standards and winning numerous accolades.

Rahul Shah
Hem Corporation
+91 98210 27398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

HEM Launches Smudge Indulgence gift set for Summer Solstice

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Religion, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.