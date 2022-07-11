Is Projector Screen Necessary?
Is it feasible to project the picture on the wall?NEW YORK, USA, July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is undeniable that with the continuous penetration of smart micro-projection products, more and more smart projectors have entered the household field. Many consumers only need a smart projector to build their own "private theater" in their bedroom and living room, and they can enjoy the visual experience of the big screen anytime, anywhere.
Of course, in addition to buying a projector, so many projector screen buying guide suggest that projection screens are also another indispensable investment.. So do projectors really need a screen? In daily use, we often project on the wall. In the bedroom and living room, some users choose to use the wall as a temporary projection background because of the area. Is it feasible to project the picture on the wall?
Best portable projector 2022 and mainstream 1080P projection are currently the most popular types for users. At the same time, home projection with a brightness of 2000~3000 lumens is relatively common. In fact, at such a high brightness, the projector is not too picky about the material of the screen, and the walls are basically It can meet the needs of reliable image quality. But is the improvement brought by the curtain in brightness, or is it a more reliable picture quality performance than the wall?
In fact, buying a projector is already a big expense, and buying another projection screen will be part of the expense. Therefore, many people will ask: Can a white wall replace a projection screen? The answer is simple: yes. But although both are possible, they do not achieve the same excellent results. The two biggest differences are poor reflectivity, easy contamination and no black borders.
On the whole, a white wall cannot replace a projection screen, but it does not mean that a white wall cannot be used for projection. For some small conference rooms and home scenarios, it is more convenient to cast a white wall. In short, mid-to-high-end screens are recommended for home theaters and large conferences. If it is a best pico projector 2022 or a small conference room, when the projector is not used frequently, it is also a good choice to use a white wall.
Bill Newman
M&L Technology Co., Ltd
+1 626-206-6017
email us here