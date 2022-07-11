Zen Nutrients Announces Launch of Innovative Scar Gel Using Hexapeptide-9

ScarMedx’s key trademark ingredient is Collaxyl®, which can promote wound healing and reduces formation of scars.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zen Nutrients is pleased to announce the release of its new and innovative scar gel that uses Hexapeptide-9 – a trademarked ingredient from France that can strongly promote wound healing and reduces the formation of scars.Zen Nutrients is a developer of pharma grade supplements and beauty products designed to be targeted for specific medical conditions to increase compliance and reduce healthcare costs. Products produced by the company are physician and pharmacist formulated with research-backed, premium quality ingredients made in a state-of-the-art FDA registered facility in the United States.Recently, Zen Nutrients launched its most exciting product to date – ScarMedx . ScarMedx is a superior scar gel for surgical and injury-related scars and is enriched with the skin repairing properties of Panthenol (Provitamin B5) and Collaxyl(Hexapeptide-9). According to the company, using this scar gel silicone formula can stimulate skin tissue repair and may reduce the formation of deep scars.“Our research and development team, which includes surgeons, pharmacists, and dermatologists, handpicked the best of the best pharma grade ingredients to formulate ScarMedx, an elegant yet powerful scar reduction formula,” says Devan Patel , Pharmacist and Co-Founder of Zen Nutrients. “It can work extremely well when used with our signature product, WoundVite, so a patient has the opportunity to promote healing from within and externally using key nutrients and premium ingredients.”ScarMedx Advanced Scar Gel can provide users with a host of benefits, uses, and features, including:• Medical-grade silicone gel for burns, keloids, post-surgery scars, and acne scars• Non-GMO, vegan, and cruelty-free• Promote scar and wound healing• Improves skin texture• Safe for all skin types• Includes bioavailable, all-natural, and pharmaceutical-grade ingredients, such as Panthenol, Collaxyl(Hexapeptide-9), Allantoin, Rosehip Seed Oil• And much moreFor more information about Zen Nutrients, please visit https://zennutrients.com About Zen NutrientsZen Nutrients was co-founded in Tampa by COO, Devan Patel, a Clinical Pharmacist and R&D Specialist in the health and wellness industry. The company is a visionary leader in pharmaceutical-grade nutrient supplements and beauty products, with nutraceuticals and beauty products being physician and pharmacist formulated with high-potency, bioavailable, quality ingredients.The team of pharmacists and physicians at Zen Nutrients have handpicked the best of the best nutraceutical ingredients for solutions to various health conditions, including formulating and distributing unique, proprietary supplements developed with the latest scientific health research in mind.