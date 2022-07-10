PHILIPPINES, July 10 - Press Release

July 8, 2022 Statement of Senator Koko Pimentel on the passing of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe I am deeply shocked to hear the news about the senseless attack on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. As Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, I personally witnessed his dedication not only in serving the people of Japan but the people of all other nations including the Philippines. It is for this reason that as former Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I led the adoption of Senate Resolution 525 commending PM Abe for his significant contribution in strengthening relations between Japan and the Philippines. His tenure as PM paved the way for reinvigorated, strong, friendly, and cooperative Philippines-Japan relations. I join the people of all nations in praying for the eternal repose of his soul even as we all try to make sense of how a man of peace and a man who spent his whole life making the world a better place can become a victim of this senseless act of violence. The world has lost a great man and Filipinos lost a great friend. I pray that our God Almighty will provide comfort to PM Abe's family, friends, and the people of Japan as I urge the Philippine Senate to pass another resolution thanking PM Abe for his invaluable help to our nation. This is the least we can do to honor him as a friend to all Filipinos.