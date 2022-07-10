Message of Sen. Loren Legarda for Eid Ul Adha

Happy Eid Ul Adha to all our Muslim brothers and sisters! May this blessed occasion bring you comfort and peace.

I also hope that your families be filled with joy and prosperity as you observe today the 'Feast of Sacrifice'. We are one with all of you on this special day that strengthen your faith and promotes sharing of blessing to loved ones and those who are in need.

Once again, Happy Eid Ul Adha!