Toom Stunt Team Casts Anacharababy in Upcoming Short Film

The actress and model will play a leading role in “The Red Cloth”, a short revenge thriller produced by Toom Stunt Team LLC

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toom Stunt Team LLC – the TV and film studio striving to open doors and provide opportunities for underrepresented talent – is proud to announce that rising actress and model Anacharababy has been cast in a lead role in their upcoming short horror film “The Red Cloth”.

Ana Aquariya, known professionally as Anacharababy, will star as ‘Lady in the Hmong Dress’ in the upcoming ghostly revenge story. Filming for the short, which follows a traveling business woman and her fateful encounter with Ana’s character, took place in Wisconsin in early July. The screenplay was written by Toom Stunt Team’s founder, Toom Chanda.

“I am a huge fan of horror, so this is an exciting role for me,” commented Ana. “I was interested in partnering with Toom Stunt Team because we share the goal of bringing different communities together.”

Anacharababy is originally from Thailand and is of Karen heritage, a minority ethnolinguistic group of peoples from the Myanmar-Thailand region. She moved to the US at age 10 and over the years has caught the attention of many talent agencies because of her striking “kawaii” facial features and voice. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that Ana stepped into the public eye and started to build an online community as a gaming streamer.

Since then, Ana has connected a modeling agency and in 2021 she became a model for the car group ‘Twin Cities Import Babes’. She is also now a rising actor and will appear in a cameo role in ‘Xai and Luna’, a movie by Tshajij Production which will be in theaters shortly.

Alongside acting and modeling, Ana is currently studying for a postgraduate degree in gaming development and works as a linguist.

Anacharababy can be found on the following social media platforms:

Instagram @anababebiyy

Twitter @anacharababy

Facebook @anacharababy

Tik Tok @anacharababy

