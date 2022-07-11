WaterCure USA Brings Custom Water Filtration & Softening Services to Buffalo, NY
The water purifier market in the United States is projected to grow from $6.12 billion in 2022 to more than $9 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of nearly 5.8%. While these industry statistics suggest that people in the U.S. are becoming more aware of treating or purifying the water they consume, identifying trustworthy water purification companies can still be a challenge for many. WaterCure USA is helping families across the nation identify their drinking water challenges, and it offers appropriate water filtration, softening, and purification products.
Whether it is surface water or water from aquifers, there is a risk of contamination, ranging from potentially harmful microbes to different types of chemicals that can make the water unhealthy. The source of contamination is often difficult to identify. Families living in an area with a high density of industrial units might face contamination due to heavy metals, petroleum byproducts, and organic solvents as industrial storage facilities and disposal sites can contribute to water pollution.
In contrast, homes in and around agricultural zones might face water contamination due to fertilizers and pesticides washing off in the water sources such as lakes. There is also a risk of contamination due to faulty septic systems or aging sewage networks in metropolitan cities. Many water purifying services and water softener companies struggle with addressing a wide range of water treatment needs. This is because they have limited expertise and are often short on water-testing capabilities. However, Watercure USA provides comprehensive testing, helping homeowners understand their water problems. This includes testing for bacteria, hard water, and well water testing.
Sometimes, homeowners might complain about the water not tasting as it usually does while others might share concerns about the water not looking clean enough. Identifying the water problem needs a diagnostic approach. While bacteria in drinking water can bring about headaches, diarrhea, nausea, and cramping, hard water can affect the skin and hair apart from causing buildup around the plumbing fixtures. From carefully tracing any patterns in water stains and discoloration spots to confirming the presence of sulfur, the Watercure team works as expert water problem-solvers, clearly establishing the water safety challenges and providing a meaningful resolution.
Water purification companies usually offer limited water-treatment options that might not be relevant for every residential or commercial setting. WaterCure USA brings together all mainstream and some unique solutions under one roof, ranging from reverse osmosis and water softener systems to faucet filters, UV light purification systems, whole house water cleaning systems, and city water treatment options.
Operational since 1986, Watercure has been serving homes and businesses in and around Buffalo and Western NY for more than 30 years. An experienced water treatment service provider, Watercure has a team of water treatment experts for every type of water safety problem. A Home Advisor Winner for 2015, and a BBB accredited business, Watercure uses a systematic approach, extensively testing and identifying the source of the water problem upfront before recommending any of its water softening, filtration, or purification systems. The company also repairs and services an existing water filtration system.
