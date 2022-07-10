The Labour Affairs Bureau calls on the domestic helper’s employer and the domestic helper to cooperate in the epidemic prevention Violations of dispatch shall be liable to criminal liabilities

MACAU, July 10 - To cooperate with the Executive Order No. 115/2022, all industries and commercial companies and venues in Macao will be required to suspend operation from after the stroke of midnight on 11 July 2022 until the stroke of midnight on 18 July 2022 inclusive and all individuals are instructed to stay at home.

In the case that taking care of family lives is in the essential circumstances of subsistence, the domestic helper can travel from his/her residence to the employer's home to provide work; however, he/she must wear a KN95 face mask or face mask above such standard when outside; if the domestic helper needs to use public buses for commuting, a green health code and a valid “blue card” stating that he/she holds the relevant position must be presented when getting on the bus and he/she must also follow the bus driver’s instructions.

The epidemic prevention is currently at a critical stage; the domestic helpers are required to stay at home unless they go to the employers’ home to work, buy daily necessities or in event of emergency, and are not allowed to stay or gather in public places.

At present, the relevant law enforcement departments of the Macao SAR Government have been deployed in various districts. According to the Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases, any resident or non-resident employee who violates the rule of going outside or without wearing a KN95 face mask when going outside shall be liable to imprisonment up to two years or a maximum fine of 240 days.

The Labour Affairs Bureau urges that all citizens are in duty bound to earnestly implement the Macao SAR Government's epidemic prevention measures. The domestic helper’s employer and the domestic helper must work together to cooperate in the Macao SAR government's epidemic prevention work, reduce unnecessary flow of people, avoid gatherings and reduce the risk of virus transmission.