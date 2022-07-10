The Bahamas Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Commonwealth of The Bahamas as you celebrate your independence.

The United States and The Bahamas have long enjoyed a mutually beneficial partnership. The ties between our nations have never been stronger. The United States is committed to maintaining and strengthening that relationship.

Our nations face challenging times as we grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has produced chaos in global food and energy markets. We will manage these crises and do so in a fashion that adheres to our shared commitment to support freedom, respect national sovereignty, and protect human rights.

We will continue to work in partnership to address the climate crisis and fight illicit trafficking in narcotics and firearms. We look to do even more to promote security and prosperity throughout the Caribbean through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative and the U.S. – Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030. These initiatives confirm the United States has been and will always remain a steadfast friend to the people and government of The Bahamas.

On the occasion of your 49th year as an independent nation, the United States and its people wish the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas every success over the year to come.