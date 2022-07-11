Untrafficked: Missing Girl Out of Edmonton, Albert, Canada Found

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Jail Roster Information

This and many other details are still to be confirmed as multiple agencies continue with their investigations.” — Edmonton Police Service

OREGON CITY, OREGON, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Untrafficked (Dallas, TX), Veterans for Child Rescue (V4CR) (Tucson, AZ) and Texas Counter-Trafficking Initiative (TxCTI) (Houston, TX) collaborated, forming a multilateral operation to provide assistance to the missing person out of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

On June 24, 2022, the victim went missing in Edmonton, Alberta. On June 28, 2022, V4CR was contacted regarding the missing person’s case. Untrafficked and V4CR conducted a joint operation in order to worked diligently to push information about the victim on social media platforms and in a press release. The information regarding the victim has been removed since then in order to respect the family's privacy concerns. Contact was made to a close family member regarding the case details. Untrafficked and V4CR understands the importance of working directly with law enforcement in these types of operations. On July 2, 2022, the victim was found in a hotel in Oregon.

According to the FBI, 40-year-old Noah Madrano was arrested and is currently being held on state charges. More charges against him may follow as the investigation continues. On July 5, 2022, Madrano appeared in his first court appearance (arraignment hearing) and a bond of $500,000 was set. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's jail roster, Noah Whitefield Madrano (SID#: 18414979), is being charged with Rape II, Kidnapping II and Sexual Abuse I. Upon further investigation into Madrano uncovered that from September of 2012 to present he has been the executive producer for Power T Productions. Furthermore, Madrano was the former co-host and program chairperson for KBOO-FM and worked as a security professional with Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. from 2010 to 2017. On July 12, 2022, Madrano is set for his next court appearance.

Edmonton police released a statement writing that Smith and Madrano may have connected online. "This and many other details are still to be confirmed as multiple agencies continue with their investigations," the department wrote. According to Nicole Lampa, CTV reporter the “Edmonton Police did say they believe Madrano made his way here to Edmonton and a few days after the young girl went missing, he was then seen in Minute Mission, British Columbia for a few days. A few days after, that’s when the FBI, Oregon City Police and Edmonton Police tracked the both of them in Oregon.”

According to police in Edmonton, several agencies were involved in the investigation including specialized Edmonton Police Service units, as well as, ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams), Northern Alberta ICE Unit, RCMP, Abbotsford Police, US Customs and Border Patrol, CBSA, Gladstone Police, Oregon City Police, and the FBI.

Below is a statement released by the Madrano family following Noah’s arrest:

“No words of ours will ease the trauma that the young victim and the victim’s family have endured. If such words existed, we would offer them with all the sorrow and anguish that fills our hearts. Our greatest hope is that this young person and their family are able to heal, through a combination of time, support, and love.

“We love Noah unconditionally, which includes loving him even through the most unthinkable of acts. Our love does not mean that we condone, excuse, or minimize these acts — vehemently, we do not. There is no excuse for harming a child. We ask for our privacy to be respected so that we may begin to process these events.”

