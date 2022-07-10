Submit Release
News Search

There were 93 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,880 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before Meeting with U.S. Exchange Alumni

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Thanks to all of you. Thanks for coming together. Thanks for coming together on a Sunday. I really appreciate that. But I was really looking forward and excited to meet all of you, to hear from all of you.

One of the things that I think is the most powerful thing that we do is the exchange programs that you’ve each participated in, in one way or another. And one of the things that we found over many, many years is we have a really, really good ability to identify the most talented people, and to have a – have some real connection with the United States, and build relationships that last for years and, hopefully, also have an impact back in your own countries.

So I was anxious to hear a little bit about your own exchange experiences, but especially what you’ve done since, because I know that you’re each, in different ways, working on trying to make our society a little bit healthier, a little bit safer, a little bit more inclusive in different ways. So I really wanted to hear from you, and hear what you’ve been doing, and hear the extent to which the experience of the exchange programs may have had an effect on what you’ve been doing.

So with that, thank you all for meeting today.

You just read:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken Before Meeting with U.S. Exchange Alumni

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.