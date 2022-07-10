Electric Scooter Market is expected to grow from USD 21.02 billion in 2021 to USD 36.10 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

Electric Scooter market are Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-vehicle Co. Ltd., Hero Electric, Gogoro Inc., Vmoto Limited, BMW Motorrad International, Mahindra GenZe,Terra Motors Corporation, NIU International, Silence Urban Ecomobility, and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Electric Scooter market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Yadea Technology Group is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Electric Scooter market.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, July 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Electric Scooter market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Electric Scooter market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/electric-scooter-market/71/request-sample



The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the vehicle type, battery type, distance covered, technology, voltage, vehicle class, usage, and others. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Electric Scooter market are Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-vehicle Co. Ltd., Hero Electric, Gogoro Inc., Vmoto Limited, BMW Motorrad International, Mahindra GenZe,Terra Motors Corporation, NIU International, Silence Urban Ecomobility, and others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Electric Scooter market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures. Among these, Yadea Technology Group is one of the most significant manufacturers and distributors present in the global Electric Scooter market.

The electric scooter is a battery electric vehicle with two or three wheels and is powered by batteries. In such type of scooters, battery supplies electric power to the motor, which further turns a gear and drives the wheels. These scooters provides considerable benefits including versatility, agility, eco-friendly, flexibility, and ease of operation in high-traffic congested areas. In recent years, such scooters have become a prominent alternative to petrol-powered scooters in the face of increasing fuel prices as they are easy to maintain and affordable.

The rising demand for affordable and sustainable transportation along with the need for reducing pollution and congestion in cities and towns has led to the emergence of regulations and policies that supports adoption of electric scooters. For instance, in November 2021, The UK government announced plans to introduce 145,000 new electric vehicle (EV) charge points to its grid network every year.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/71



Scope of Electric Scooter Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2018-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Vehicle type, battery type, distance covered, technology, voltage, vehicle class, usage, and regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-vehicle Co. Ltd., Hero Electric, Gogoro Inc., Vmoto Limited, BMW Motorrad International, Mahindra GenZe,Terra Motors Corporation, NIU International, and Silence Urban Ecomobility.

Segmentation Analysis

E-Scooter/Moped segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The vehicle type segment includes E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle. E-Scooter/Moped segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by factors including surge in usage of e-scooters for e-commerce and courier delivery applications along with the government subsidies on these products. Furthermore, in March 2020, the UK Government has introduced a £90m funding package to be spent on e-scooters and delivery drones for making journeys easier, greener, and smarter. Such investments are opportunistic for growth of the E-Scooter/Moped segment.

Lithium-ion segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The battery type segment includes sealed lead acid and lithium-ion. Lithium-ion segment is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to lucrative benefits of lithium-ion batteries. For instance, the Li-ion batteries have about 10X the energy density and it lasts about 45% longer than similarly rated lead-acid batteries. Moreover, the market players are developing high quality Li-ion batteries to enhance operations of electric scooters. For instance, in May 2021, Komaki, the electric two-wheeler maker launched new lithium-ion battery pack with the promising range of about 220 km on a single charge. The company has developed this battery pack in-house and is projected to be implemented into the company's electric scooter line-up including the Komaki XGT-KM, the XGT-X4, and the X-One.

72V segment is expected to witness considerable growth in 2021.

The voltage segment includes 36V, 48V, 60V, 72V, and above 72V. The 60V and 72V segments are expected to witness considerable CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the continuous research and development (R&D) activities to augment the speed and range of e-scooters. For instance, in March 2022, Okinawa Autotech launched Okhi 90, a new electric scooter. This scooter is empowered by a fast charging feature and a 72V 50 AH lithium-ion battery to offer a range of about 160 km.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Electric Scooter include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Asia-Pacific has registered highest value for the year 2021. Growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to the upsurge in demand for energy-efficient commuting, increased environmental awareness, and rapid urbanization. North America region is projected to witness considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Growth of this region is mainly driven by significant focus of the government on reducing the air pollution, high investment in EV charging infrastructure, and rapid usage of shared e-scooters.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany Electric Scooter market size was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany is one of the leading nations in the mechanical engineering, manufacturing, automotive, and electrical industries. In April 2022, Trinity, the Germany-based electric scooter manufacturer launched a new version of its Uranus RS. This e-scooter is expected to compete with rival Yamaha's Aerox 155 scooter. Such product developments in the country are opportunistic for growth of the market.

Furthermore, in May 2019, Germany has launched the first electric highway to recharge electric vehicles. This ehighway is about 6 miles long and is located on the A5 motorway south of Frankfurt, a central German city. Such innovations in this country are primarily fueling growth of the electric scooter market.

China

China Electric Scooter market size was valued at USD 5.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2029. China is leading automotive producer, consumer and exporter. The factors such as cost-effective production of bikes and notable preference towards two-wheelers in the country is mainly creating demand for electric scooters. In addition, the country is home to prominent market players such as AIMA Group, Zhejiang Luyuan, Yadea, Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd., and Niu International. On the other hand, most of the lead-based batteries used in electric scooters are mainly manufactured in China, further fueling growth of the market.

India

India Electric Scooter market size was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.83 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. The transportation sector is accountable for over 14% of total greenhouse gas emissions in India. Hence, huge demand for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions is fueling growth of the electric scooter market in the country. In addition, the leading electric scooter manufacturers in this country including Bajaj Auto, Okinawa Autotech, and Ather actively introducing innovative electric scooters in the country. This is opportunistic for growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, Bajaj Auto launched Chetak e-scooter to expand its electric vehicle range.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all of the industries such as construction, manufacturing, automobile, semiconductors, etc. The demand for Electric Scooter has decreased during the period owing to the regulations on social distancing and increasing focus on safety and hygiene. In most of the regions, the manufacturing facilities of Electric Scooter were closed in the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2020. The major end-users were also temporarily closed during this period and thus the demand for Electric Scooter significantly decreased.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/71/single_user_license



Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com



Web: https://greyviews.com/



Browse Related Reports:

Global Electric Scooter Market Size by Vehicle Type (E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle), Battery Type (Sealed lead acid and Lithium-ion), Distance Covered (Below 75 miles, 75-100 Miles, and Above 100 Miles), Technology (Plug-in and Battery), Voltage (36V, 48V, 60V, 72V, and Above 72V), Vehicle Class (Economy and Luxury), Usage (Commercial and Private), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/electric-scooter-market/71



Global Automotive Software Market by Application (ADAS and Safety Systems, Body Control and Comfort Systems, Powertrain Systems, Infotainment Systems, Communication Systems, and Telematics Systems), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, and HCV), Software Layer (Operating System, Middleware, and Application Software), EV Application (Charging Management, Battery Management, and V2G), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-software-market/69



Global Automotive Motors Market Size by Global Automotive Motors Market Size by Motor Type (Brushed Motors, Brushless Motors, and Stepper Motors), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Electric Vehicle Type (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), Function (Performance Motors, Comfort Motors, and Safety Motors), Application (Alternator, ETC, Electric parking break, Sun roof motor, Fuel pump motor, ECM, Wiper motor, Engine cooling fan, HVAC, VVT, EGR, Starter motor, Anti-lock brake system, EPS, PLG, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-motors-market/70



Global Electric Trucks Market Size by Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV, and FCEV), Type (Light Duty Trucks, Medium Duty Trucks, and Heavy Duty Trucks), End User (Last Mile Delivery, Long Haul Transportation, Refuse Services, Field Services, and Distribution services), Battery Capacity (Less Than 50kwh, 50-250 Kwh, and Above 250 Kwh), Payload Capacity (Upto 10,000 lbs, 10,001-26,000 lbs, and Above 26,001 lbs), and Level of Automation (Semi-autonomous and Autonomous), Battery Type (Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/electric-trucks-market/67



Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Size by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, Trucks, and Buses), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, and Alternate Fuel/CNG), Technology Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger, Wastegate Turbocharger, and Electric Turbocharger), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-turbocharger-market/63



Global Metal Forming Market Size by Technique Type (Roll Forming, Stretch Forming, Stamping, Deep Drawing, Hydroforming, and Others), Forming Type (Cold Forming, Hot Forming, and Warm Forming), End User (Automotive, Aerospace Engineering, Construction, and Industrial Equipment & Machinery), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/metal-forming-market/61



Global Electric Power Steering Market Size by Component (Steering column, Sensors, Steering gear, Mechanical rack and pinion, Electronic control unit, Electric motor, and Bearing), Electric Motor (Brush motor and Brushless motor), Application (Passenger Cars (PC) and Commercial Vehicles (CV)), Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV, and FCEV), EV Gear Type (Worm Gear and Ball Screw), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

https://greyviews.com/reports/electric-power-steering-market/54



Electric vehicles are either partially or fully powered on electric power. The fully electric-powered electric vehicle operates on an electric motor instead of an internal combustion (IC) engine. They have lower running costs owing to fewer moving parts for maintenance and are environment friendly as they use little or no fossil fuels such as diesel or petrol. The set of properties that these fibers consist of makes them suitable to be used in clothing, armor, and other such applications. Electric Vehicle Market.

https://greyviews.com/reports/electric-vehicle-market/43



Global Automotive Switch Market Size by Type (Ignition Switches, HVAC Switches, Overhead Console Switches, Steering Wheel Switches, Window Switches, Seat Control Switches, Door Switches, Multi-Purpose Switches, Hazard Switches, and Others), Design (Rocker Switches, Toggle Switches, Rotary Switches, Push Switches, and Other Switches), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-switch-market/30



Global Automotive Interiors Market Size by Component (Cockpit Module, Flooring, Automotive Seat, Door Panel, Interior Lighting, and Other) Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Material (Leather Fabric, Vinyl, Wood, Glass Fiber Composite, Carbon fiber Composite, and Metal), Autonomous Driving (Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous), and Electric Vehicle (BEV, FCEV, HEV, and PHEV) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-interiors-market/28



Global Automotive Seats Market Size by Seat Type (Bucket and Bench/Split Bench), Technology (Standard, Powered, Heated, Heated & Memory, Heated & Ventilated, Heated, Ventilated, and Memory, Heated, Ventilated, Memory, and Massage), Trim Material (Fabric, Synthteic Leather, and Genuine Leather), Material (Aluminum and Steel), Component (Armrest, Pneumatic system, Seat belt, Seat frame & structure, Seat headrest, Seat height adjuster, Seat recliner, and Seat track) Vehicle (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Truck, and Bus) Electric Vehicle (BEV, PHEV, and FCEV) Off-Highway Vehicle (Construction /Mining Trucks and Agriculture Tractors) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-seats-market/26



Global Automotive Forging Market Size by Material (Aluminum and Steel), By Technology (Closed Die, Open Die, and Others), Components (Engine Components, Steering/chassis components, Transmission components, Drive Components, and Other Components), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-automotive-forging-market/18



Global Hybrid Vehicle Market Size by Electric Powertrain type (Parallel Hybrid and Series Hybrid), Component type (Battery, Electric Motor, and Transmission), Propulsion (HEV, PHEV, and NGV, Hybridization (Full Hybrid, Micro-Hybrid, and Mild Hybrid), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-hybrid-vehicle-market/16



Global Brake Friction Market Size by Product Type (Brake Disc, Pad, Shoe, Drum, Liner), Disc Material (Metallic Disc and Ceramic Disc), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Lightweight Commercial Vehicle, Truck, and Bus), Type (Woven and Molded), Regions: Segmentation and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-brake-friction-market/11



Global Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market Size by Airbags Type (Frontal Airbags, Knee Airbags, and Side & Curtain Airbags) Seatbelts Type (2-point Seatbelts and 3-point Seatbelts), Vehicle (Passenger Cars (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Buses, and Trucks), Component (Airbag Inflator, Airbag Control Unit, and Airbag), and Electric Vehicle (BEV, FCEV, HEV, and PHEV) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.