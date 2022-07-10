Super Eagle Technology Launches AI Robot Server to Reduce Costs, Improve Efficiency

The IPAW L robot is ideal for restaurants, enterprises, hospitals, and hotels, just to name a few.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Super Eagle Technology is pleased to announce the launch of its AI robot server IPAW Model L – a remarkably exciting innovation for the hospitality industry.Super Eagle Technology is top brand in the food machinery industry that boasts rich experience and accumulation of deep cooperative supply chain resources. The company currently boasts five joint investment factories with independent, in-depth research and development capabilities and core innovative technologies. As a result of these capabilities, Super Eagle has achieved product functionality, uniqueness, and cutting-edge automation technology beyond the industry average.In the company’s latest news, Super Eagle Technology is launching a game-changing robot designed to change the landscape of the hospitality industry – the IPAW Model L robot server. The IPAW Model L is capable of meal delivery, customer attraction, accurate navigation, smart obstacle avoidance, voice interaction, collaboration of multiple machines, and so much more. Currently, the company is working with McDonald’s, Heineken, and Hilton to bring this exciting technology to the masses.“We couldn’t be more pleased to release our IPAW Model L to the public,” says Roy Hood, Chief Founding Officer and Vice President of Super Eagle Technology. “Our robot server is mainly applicable to such scenarios as restaurants, enterprises, hospitals and hotels, and its purpose is to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and boost intelligentreform.”The IPAW Model L presents a number of benefits and useful features, including:• Capable of food delivery, customer attraction, autonomous walking, precise navigation, smart obstacle avoidance, voice interface, multi-machine collaboration, and more.• Complete roughly 400-600 dishes per day, which frees waiters from the repetitive and laborious work of delivering dishes so they may have more time to focus on serving customers.• Detect remote passers-by and welcome customers actively to avoid missing any customer. It will become awake upon observing anyone and actively come to greet customers.• Proactively recommend specialty dishes/services to serve customers and highlight promotions.• Actively help restaurants to finish many tasks, such as customer service, sales of gift cards, membership recommendation, dish introduction, coupon distribution, and more.• Move around to distribute snacks to help customers wait patiently with voice interaction functions.• Support outside broadcasting of discount activities for new products and sales promotion activities.• Free showcasing of ads, including supporting diverse ads, such as attractive dish photos, various videos on Tik Tok, Facebook & YouTube, etc.• VIP birthday service: play birthday songs with decoration.• Leading service by leading customers to their tables with music.• And much more.Currently, the company is recruiting new dealers to showcase this remarkable new technology.For more information about Super Eagle Technology or to contact the company about the IPAW Model L, please visit https://www.serestaurant.com/ About Super Eagle TechnologySuper Eagle Technology was founded by Vice President, Roy Hood, who boasts 20 years of experience in the manufacturing and robotics industry. The company’s mission is to work hand-in-hand with its partners to develop the most advanced and functional equipment and robots by integrating cutting-edge technologies. At its core, Super Eagle strives to provide the best automation products and service to the foodservice, hotel, and retail industries.