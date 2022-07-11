TK Credit Recovery Hires Attorney Mark Ellis
Collections Firm Announces Hiring of Mark Ellis, One of The Top Creditor Right's Attorneys in California
We hired Mark Ellis because he seems to win every case, and most of them easily.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TK Credit Recovery President and CEO, Eric Kaasa, announced the hiring of creditor right's attorney, Mark Ellis, today. "Mark Ellis is the best at what he does and we are lucky to have him," says Eric Kaasa.
Mr. Kaasa gave a lot of praise for Ellis, "We hired Mark Ellis because he seems to win every case, and most of them easily."
Mark Ellis has over thirty years experience representing creditors and collection firms. He will represent TK in both California state court and federal court.
