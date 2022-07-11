TK Credit Recovery Hires Attorney Mark Ellis

Eric Kaasa in Suit at Desk with Law Books and American Flag Pin

Eric Kaasa, President and CEO of TK Credit Recovery

Collections Firm Announces Hiring of Mark Ellis, One of The Top Creditor Right's Attorneys in California

We hired Mark Ellis because he seems to win every case, and most of them easily.”
— Eric Kaasa
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TK Credit Recovery President and CEO, Eric Kaasa, announced the hiring of creditor right's attorney, Mark Ellis, today. "Mark Ellis is the best at what he does and we are lucky to have him," says Eric Kaasa.
Mr. Kaasa gave a lot of praise for Ellis, "We hired Mark Ellis because he seems to win every case, and most of them easily."
Mark Ellis has over thirty years experience representing creditors and collection firms. He will represent TK in both California state court and federal court.

Eric Kaasa
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
email us here

You just read:

TK Credit Recovery Hires Attorney Mark Ellis

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eric Kaasa
TK Credit Recovery
+1 510-724-2602
Company/Organization
TK Credit Recovery
23 W Mckinley Way
Poland, Ohio, 44514
United States
+1 510-724-2602
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
TK Credit Recovery Hires Attorney Mark Ellis
Eric Kaasa Announces Donation to Autism Speaks
Eric Kaasa Announces Donation to Autism Speaks
View All Stories From This Author