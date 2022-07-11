JOZIE'S SECOND SINGLE, PERFECT ENOUGH IS NUMBER ONE IN EUROPE AND THE WORLD
JoZie's second radio single hits number one this week on the Euro Indie Network Hot 100 Charts and on the World Indie Music Top 100 Charts.
Its hard to believe that this is only JoZie’s second single, she has a hit on her hands.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville pop-singer sensation, JoZie has hit number one for the second time this year on the Euro Indie Network Hot 100 Charts and the World Indie Music Top 100 Charts. Her latest worldwide radio single, "Perfect Enough" was written by award-winning songwriters, Lacie Carpenter and Thornton Cline. The single was produced by hit producer, Levi Bennington for the Nashville record label, Clinetel Records. Greg Wilson, Video Director of Tenken Digital in Nashville, directed and produced the new JoZie music video.
— Mindy McCall, Impulse Magazine
"Perfect Enough" is a positive song written about a young woman's self-esteem, confidence and belief in herself. This universal message has connected with audiences of all ages, all around the world. JoZie and the song have received rave reviews from music critics.
Mindy McCall of Impulse Magazine writes: "Simply put, “Perfect Enough” makes you feel better. It's a universal topic on loving yourself as you are, even when the world tells you that is in some way not enough, its absolutely dynamite. JoZie and her team knocked it out of the park with “Perfect Enough.” She continues: "Its hard to believe that this is only JoZie’s second single, she has a hit on her hands."
Jodi Marxbury of Daily Pop News writes: "Its so impressive to see a young pop singer who is encouraging her audience to embrace themselves as they are; to remember that even when we can’t see our own beauty, its still there. This is the type of song that you could put on at any point in your life and anywhere in your life."
“Perfect Enough” is an exciting new song from JoZie, that promises to empower you with one listen.." said Lauren Millar, Pangrea
“Perfect Enough” is the self-love anthem we’ve been waiting for, don’t miss it! proclaimed Eric Jarvis, Indie Music Review
Long Beach, California native, JoZie started singing at age eight, when her dad gave her a karaoke machine for her birthday. She sang her heart out to tunes by Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Rihanna and Gwen Stefani. JoZie’s dream was to be a pop star one day, performing before thousands on the big stage; and touring with some of her favorite pop female singers. JoZie’s mom and dad gave her piano lessons at age 10, with voice lessons following at 12. When JoZie turned 15, heartfelt melodies and lyrics began to pour from her easily. Her parents and friends realized she had a gift for writing catchy, commercial songs.
At age 18, JoZie moved to Music City, USA, the hotbed home of some of the most talented songwriters and singers in the world. JoZie developed her songwriter craft and singing skills through collaborating with some of Nashville’s finest singers and songwriters. In 2020, JoZie teamed up with hit songwriters, Thornton Cline and Lacie Carpenter to begin writing for her first EP project. She signed a staff songwriting publishing deal in early 2021 and was invited to join the Nashville based record label, Clinetel Records in late 2021.
JoZie’s first worldwide radio single,“My Lucky Song” written by hit songwriters, Thornton Cline and Lacie Carpenter reached number one in February of this year on the Euro Indie Radio Network Top 100 charts and the World Indie Music Top 100 charts. Her latest single, "Perfectly Enough" is at number one this week on the Euro and World charts. JoZie’s sound captivates audiences with a rare, unique voice like no other. JoZie continues to receive rave reviews from music critics all over the world.
Hit Nashville songwriter, Lacie Carpenter is an award-winning musician and known as a dynamic music performer, author and scholar. Her first album, "Nothing is Real" was produced by the legendary producer, Wayne Moss and received rave reviews within the Americana genre. Carpenter's song, "Back Together" is the theme song for the World Craniofacial Foundation. Lacie Carpenter's recent song, "My Lucky Song" reached number one on the World Indie Top 100 Charts and the Euro Indie Network Top 100 Charts with co-writer, Thornton Cline. Carpenter recently signed on as a recording artist with Nashville-based label, Clinetel Records for her artist deal. Her first single release is scheduled for the fall of this year. "Perfect Enough" is Carpenter's third number one hit.
Thornton Cline has been been nominated for Dove and Grammy Awards with 10 number one charted singles, and five top-ten singles on the Billboard Charts, the Euro Indie Radio Network Top 100, the World Indie Radio Top 100 and the official U.S. Top 20 Countdown. He was honored twice by the Tennessee Songwriters Association International as "Songwriter of the Year". In April of 2021, Thornton Cline was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by the Tennessee Songwriters Association in Nashville, Tennessee. Cline has had over 150 of his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, The Manhattans, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Rebecca Holden, Tammy Trent, Tim Murphy, JoZie, Luckie Boy, Mark Chestnut, Gary Puckett (Union Gap), The Anchormen and many more. Cline is published author of 36 books and was awarded the Maxy Literary Award in 2017 for "Children's Book of the Year".
Stephen Wrench, CEO and President of MusikandFilm.com promoted JoZie's radio single worldwide.
For more information, contact Stephen Wrench at www.musikandfilm.com
Thornton Douglas Cline
Clinetel Music
+1 615-573-4880
Perfect Enough