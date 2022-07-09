Submit Release
MARK RICCI JOINS CAST OF ANIMATED SERIES SUPER WISH

The animated show dives into the land of birthdays

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mark Ricci has joined the cast of a new animated show, Super Wish, which will be distributed by in the U.S., Canada and Latin America this year.

Currently the production team has over 100 animators working on the project. Super Wish takes place in the land of birthdays, when a 10 year old boy is transported into it and comes to discover a different birthday tradition in each episode. 

Mark Ricci joins the likes of Sugar Lyn Beard in the show (from early 2000’s YTV hosting fame) who he just so happened to take a picture with when he was a child and spotted her on vacation. 

The show is 2D animated, unlike Mark’s other animated show, Fireman Sam, in which Mark plays 2 roles on. The popular series also generated a film which released a limited theatrical release overseas. In Super Wish, Mark will be playing Hatrick, a friendly birthday hat who may be on the verge of a sinister plot.

Mark has previous ties to both the show. His first TV credits all aired on YTV (Skatoony, Splatalot, Japanizi, Going, Going, Gong!) from 2012-2014, however this isn’t the first time he’s going back to his roots. When the set for Splatalot was planned for demolition in 2018, he was asked to host an episode of a web series entitled Smashalot, where he would help demolish the set. 


