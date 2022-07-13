The Facial Room Announces A Rewarding Referral Program
The new referral program rewards both loyal customers and their friends and family
We ensure we treat our customers like family”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eminence Organic Skin Care’s largest authorized online retailer in Canada is also widely known for its unparalleled customer service, like offering gifts with purchase and complementary skin consultations. Now there's yet another way the family owned and operated business is rewarding their loyal customers: a Refer-A-Friend program that helps its customers to save even more on the products they love and share the savings with their friends and family.
The initiative is straightforward, every time a customer refers a friend (or family) to sign up for an account, The Facial Room will give the friend $10 towards the first order of $50+, and the person who made the referral will also gets $10 for each successful referral to spend on the best organic skincare, like Eminence Organics, COOLA sun care, and Rosco Emmit.
About The Facial Room
The Facial Room offers an exclusive experience that goes beyond delivering premiere quality skincare across Canada. It is their belief that everyone should live in the skin they always wished they could have! That’s why the company is proud and honoured to give their customers personalised skincare advice and product recommendations, based on their unique situation and skin goals.
Proudly women-owned by esthetician and facialist Patricia Asmar, The Facial Room is a family-owned and operated business in British Columbia. Patricia is a C.I.D.E.S.C.O. trained and internationally certified esthetician with over 27 years of knowledge and experience in the spa industry.
