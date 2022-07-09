Submit Release
$400 million in New U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

The Ukrainian people continue to courageously defend their nation in the face of Russia’s unlawful and unprovoked invasion. The United States salutes their bravery, and we will stand by them as long as it takes.

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our fifteenth drawdown of arms and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine’s self-defense since August 2021 of up to $400 million. This authorization will bring total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to more than $7.32 billion since Russia launched its brutal, unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 – including $2.2 billion over the last several weeks as we have expedited assistance to help Ukraine defend itself.

Our commitment to the people of Ukraine will not waver, and we will continue to stand united with Ukraine.

