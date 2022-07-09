Kansas City Community Groups Unite to End the Violence

Kansas City Peace Rides bring the community together to end the violence.

Community and religious leaders urge Kansas Citians to support the City’s 7th United in Peace Ride July 10.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kansas City, Missouri, suffered 157 homicides in 2021. The only year that was worse was 2020, at 182. Kansas City community leaders urge everyone to back the campaign to end the killing. Join United in Peace—the city-wide movement to end the senseless violence.

The 7th United in Peace Ride begins at 12 noon at Spring Valley Park on July 10. Motorbikes and cars will take off from there to ride through the city, returning to the park for a rally and entertainment that continues until 5:30 p.m.

The United in Peace Ride and Rally is always a free event where the community comes together in the name of bringing peace and happiness to the city.

“United in Peace is a growing movement to promote unity and peace,” said Bennette Seaman, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City. “Together, we can create a better, safer community for KC families.”

United in Peace uses "The Way to Happiness," the common-sense guide to better living, to promote change and lead the way to a better, more peaceful life.

“You are important to other people. You are listened to. You can influence others,” wrote author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard in the introduction to the booklet. “It is in your power to point the way to a less dangerous and happier life.”

United in Peace is a multiethnic, multifaith popular movement that unites people of diverse backgrounds, religions and cultures to work together to bring peace to our inner cities. Law enforcement and government leaders recognize and acknowledge reduction in violence and crime rates in neighborhoods touched by the Peace Rides.

In Compton, California, the mayor and city council said, “the presence of the Peace Rides in the City of Compton not only inspired residents to come together in the name of peace, but each ride has also immediately preceded statistical drops in crime.”

Anyone wishing to participate in the Peace Ride should contact Bennette Seaman, Public Relations Officer of the Church of Scientology of Kansas City at (816) 753-6590.

For more information on the Peace Rides and how they built a peace movement among notorious warring gangs in South Los Angeles, watch an episode of "Voices for Humanity" on the Scientology Network.