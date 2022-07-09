The NFT Space is shaking! MetaRuffy launched their second product LooBr.com a “Cross-Chain Social-Network NFT-Marketplace”

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaRuffy International FZCO (a Dubai-based company) already operates RuffyWorld, their entertainment-focused metaverse world, and proudly announces their second product release, LooBr.com.





LooBr, in its entirety, is powered by MetaRuffy and is an all-in-one cross-chain social NFT Marketplace and a meeting place for creators, traders, and social media users. CEO Cihan Sasmaz and the MetaRuffy creative and core team conceived, designed, and created the platform with the end-user in mind.

"The Loobr Marketplace is amazing, easy to use, and the built-in social media platform is first of its kind!! The MetaRuffy Creative Team was very professional to work with; I highly recommend them to anybody new to NFT creation!!! " FarmPro, LooBr user - June 2022

LooBr looks sleek and easy to use, and the website is fast and responsive. It also offers the lowest transaction fees (1%) of all other major platforms in the entire digital art space. The site is ad-free and has an integrated KYC/verified badge, real-time notifications, creator royalties, fixed price, auction and mystery NFT capabilities, and end-to-end encryption.

“LooBr is an amazing platform to create and sell my NFT collections, with the ability to communicate with my potential buyers all in one place. It was easy to get started and upload all my information. With verification and the option for KYC, I know I will be working with quality people.” BuildingStones, LooBr user - 2022

The technology is state of the art, and the integrated social media capability is the first of its kind.

All types of digital art are welcome and available on LooBr, from virtual land, Music, domains, inGame assets for RuffyWorld, and of course, NFTs.

Creators, Traders, and Players have a place on LooBr; Creators have a place to exhibit and sell their art in the form of NFTs. In addition, Traders can purchase verified digital art from verified creators. Finally, Social Media regulars can use "end-to-end" encrypted communication to chat, like, comment, and mingle with friends, family, and whomever they choose.

"It's a platform from creators to creators, from traders to traders, from players to players. We love to create. We love to trade. We love to play."

Cihan Sasmaz, CEO of MetaRuffy.

LooBr gives users complete control of their data and is built with the latest security tech. Users can create a simple account with just an email and a password and browse the site, or experience the whole package and add a crypto wallet to their profile to shop, buy, and sell digital art in a safe and secure environment with KYC and verified other users.

"We built a marketplace that we will use daily," Cihan Sasmaz, CEO of MetaRuffy.

“I would highly recommend LooBr for anyone looking to buy or sell NFTs. Many of its features are not offered anywhere else, including a scoring system that transfers with the sale! The site is easy to navigate and all aspects feel like it was developed by actual users.” CryptoDiva, LooBr user - June 2022

LooBr also sets a new standard in the e-commerce of NFTs with a unique feature called LooBr Score.

LooBr Score transfers all metadata collected from owner to owner (trade and owner history, social media posts, comments, likes, etc.) from the original, minting, and listing on LooBr to every relist for all NFTs on the LooBr platform.

"You don't just buy an NFT; you buy the entire history, too," Cihan Sasmaz, CEO of MetaRuffy.

The Marketplace operates with a primary utility token, $LooBr (which can be purchased directly on the Marketplace). Prices will display in $LooBr for digital art like NFTs when they are listed, purchased, and sold. $LooBr is also the platform's governance token and will allow holders to add their voices to its future development. In addition, holders of the $LooBr token are rewarded for holding $LooBr and receive $MR (MetaRuffy's native token).

"Grow to be the biggest Marketplace in the World! We look forward to seeing you on LooBr.com and offering everyone the best experience possible." Cihan Sasmaz, CEO of MetaRuffy.

The Marketplace is available now and will soon be available on Android and iOS.

