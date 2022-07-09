Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Ukraine

I announced earlier today that the United States is providing nearly $368 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support those affected by Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine. To date, more than11 million people– over a quarter of Ukraine’s population – have been forced to flee their homes due to Russia’s unjustified war, while 15.7 million people require assistance. Since the beginning of President Putin’s full-scale war in February, the United States has provided over $1.28 billion in humanitarian assistance to address this crisis, and we are the largest single-country donor of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

This additional funding, including nearly $288 million through the Department of State and more than $80 million through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will provide food, safe drinking water, cash assistance, protection, accessible shelter, emergency health care, logistics, and humanitarian coordination.

As we move into the fifth month of Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine, we continue to call for Russia to end hostilities immediately, facilitate unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine, and allow sustained safe passage for those who seek to flee to safety. We commend our allies and partners who have welcomed those fleeing the war and welcome the European Union’s decision to extend temporary protection status to Ukrainian citizens, granting them work authorization and access to housing and other services.