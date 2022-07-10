Submit Release
Tauna Batiste CEO Elevates Women With Next Woman Up Leadership Program

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excitement is brewing for the much-anticipated Next Woman Up Leadership Program. It is time for women to take control and get out of the career doldrums. It is time to get laser focused on achieving the seemingly unachievable. Next Woman Up Leadership Program has the answer. This power-packed course will be headed by top tier entrepreneur Tauna Batiste. The initial class is scheduled for August 1st, but by joining the waitlist now, a select few have the opportunity for exclusive early access, which starts on July 14th. The two words that best describe this course are life changing.

Ms. Batiste stands ready to drop pearls of wisdom from her treasure chest of knowledge. Her extensive resume speaks for itself. This Eastern University grad is the CEO and founder of Drew Alexander Consulting (DAC), executive coach, and former executive director. Innovative trailblazer Batiste spent more than a decade working in the nonprofit industry. She launched DAC in October 2020 intending to help other nonprofits grow, along with helping women executives grow in confidence. Her career has soared, and Tauna is now positioned to empower women to get their wings.

The Next Woman Up 7-week course is a combination of live coaching and recorded content. It is delivered in three easy-to-follow modules. They will cover topics, including learning yourself and defining your dream role; goal setting with intention; personal branding and resume positioning; negotiating the salary you deserve; how to leave what no longer works; and so much more!

According to Ms. Batiste, “Women continue to trail behind their male counterparts in compensation and advancement in the workplace at unacceptable rates. We created Next Woman Up with the intention of reducing that gap, preparing women to take control of their career path, and to lead with their full genius. Women bring a host of superpowers to leadership, some that are not celebrated in the way we believe they should be. NWU builds confidence, refines skills, and provides community for those leaders as they grow.”

