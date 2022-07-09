Argentina’s Independence Day

On behalf of the Government and people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Argentina on the 206th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Argentina enjoy a warm and collaborative relationship based on common interests and our shared dedication to democracy and human rights at home, in the region, and around the globe. Our people believe in strong democratic institutions and their ability to sustain a strong middle class and deliver shared prosperity.

I am grateful that our extensive economic ties and decades of cooperation in science and technology benefit the people of both countries. I appreciate Argentina joining with its hemispheric neighbors at the Summit of the Americas to commit to the LA Declaration on Migration and Protection, a new regional approach to an issue that affects every country, and to the Agriculture Producers Declaration, which seeks to build more resilient, safe and sustainable food producing systems to feed the future.

My warmest regards to the Argentine people as you celebrate your Independence Day.