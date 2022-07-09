Submit Release
News Search

There were 740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,194 in the last 365 days.

South Sudan National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of South Sudan on eleven years of independence.

The United States stands with the people of South Sudan. We are committed to working with the transitional government, a free and open civil society, and regional and international partners to create a pathway towards a democratic future. We support the efforts of the South Sudanese people to build lasting peace and create a society marked by dignity, opportunity, and prosperity. We continue to urge South Sudan’s leaders to realize their people’s aspirations and take concrete steps to build a unified security service that respects human rights; to establish accountable and transparent economic management; and to create strong, democratic institutions and a conducive environment to support free, fair, and credible elections.

You just read:

South Sudan National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.