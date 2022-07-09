Wailua (Mauka) Bridge to close for night work starting Monday, July 11

Main, News Posted on Jul 8, 2022 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauaʻi motorists that the Wailua (Mauka) Bridge on Kūhiō Highway (Route 56) will be undergoing geotechnical drilling work on a nightly basis starting Monday evening, July 11. The work is scheduled between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The contractor will be working Sunday night through Thursday night with the exception of next week. During working hours, all traffic will be routed to the Wailua Plantation (Makai) Bridge. Traffic control devices and flaggers will be in place to assist with traffic flow. The estimated completion date is Friday, July 22.