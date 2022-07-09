“The Serpent” Video Game and Film Sequel “The Serpent 2” COMING SOON, by Gia Skova
With its diverse casting, international setting and intriguing story, “The Serpent” is the newest cultural phenomenon.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juggling multiple film projects, fashion campaigns, writing and stunt acting keeps Gia Skova at the height of fame and success. When it comes to Skova, there is no such thing as too much, as she continues to break boundaries of possibility and achievement with impressive list of accolades and awards achieved as International Supermodel, Stunt Actor, Filmmaker, Director, and Founder of Valholl Production.
— Gia Skova
Perhaps the most exciting announcement to date is the upcoming release of the sequel to the dramatic thriller “The Serpent” and video game!
IRON MAN... OR IRON WOMAN
Skova made her directorial debut and performed her own fighting and driving stunts as the lead actress in the all-star film “The Serpent.”
SYNOPSIS: Upon completing the mission, a CIA Agent falls into a trap involving innocent newborn children who now pose a threat to the whole world.
CAST:
* Travis Aaron Wade (NCIS, Supernatural, Criminal Activities alongside John Travolta)
* Nigel Vonas (Stargate, Batwoman, Dead Weight, Dark Waters)
* Kristopher Graves (Shoutout, Wildflower)
* Jason Burril (Winner of UK’s Big Brother, Spectre, Guardians of the Galaxy)
* Akihiro Kitamura (Snake Eyes, Tokyo Vampire Hotel, Heroes)
* Violet Liu Heath (Miley Cyrus’ “Younger Now” Music Video, MTV VMA Performer)
* Richard E Wilson (One Foot in the Grave, Gnomeo and Juliet)
This action-packed film premiered in Dubai 2020 and Los Angeles 2021 as well as nominated for the "Iron Man Honorary Award" in China in 2021, quickly gaining acclaim by Jackie Chan and Tom Cruise. Audiences will delight in this stunt-filled film with a magnetic mix of comedic one-liners, sultry scenes and death-defying action in this spy-based dramatic film picked up for theatrical release nationwide and global distribution.
ACTION-PACKED PERFORMANCE
Defying expectations as a Filmmaker, Writer and Director as well as action star who performs her own fighting and driving stunts are the norm for multi-talented Skova who leads cast and crew on both sides of the camera in this globally revered project.
“With its diverse casting, international setting and intriguing story, “The Serpent” is the newest cultural phenomenon.” – Skova
Skova is unstoppable with an exceptional reputation in Hollywood as “breathtakingly talented” by Celebrity Magazine.
PAST PROJECTS
* “Bleed for This” Directed by Ben Younger and Produced by Martin Scorsese, starring Miles Teller, Katey Sagal and Aaron Eckhart
* “Muck” and “Mara” Directed by Clive Tonge and James Bond Actress Olga Kurilenko, Javier Botet and Craig Conway
* “Age of Greed: The Bailout” with Eric Roberts, Edward Furlong and Dominic Purcell Signed to a Sci-Fi Trilogy
* “The Dark Return of Time” starring Skova & Eric Roberts
* “JOAO” New York Drama
* Musical “The God Who Fell from Grace” by Alex Ewen
