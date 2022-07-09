August 18th is officially Never Give Up Day
On this day we claim the right to never give up on everything we truly believe we can achieve, and we don't let anyone make us believe that we can't achieve it.”USA, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last season, hundred thousand of people across the US and Canada celebrated Never Give Up Day. This year, 48 cities have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day and call upon their citizens to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising actions.
"Whether it is reaching your dream or fighting illness. Whether financial foes cause you stress and despair or relationship tension negatively impacts your emotional and physical health. Whether it is hard to get over someone you’ve lost or hard to do when you've been let down and left out. Whether today signals the beginning of a new battle or another milestone being celebrated, Never Give Up Day is a perfect day for acknowledging the resilience and determination of hundreds of million people who never give up on matters that are important to them."
Finding inspiration in the remarkable achievements of others is a common way to find motivation to follow through on our goals. Those who want to achieve their dreams, model themselves after people who are living their dreams. But when it comes to finding inspiration, they take it from those who had lived a hard life and never gave up before accomplishing massive success. If asked to define someone who never gives up, many of us will list the instances when a person goes beyond their means to give the best of the best of their abilities to achieve their goals. But someone who never gives up, is more than that, it includes having qualities that inspire.
A person who never gives up in life is someone who believes that there is always a chance to win. Those who face challenges and adversities which could make ordinary people have suicidal thoughts, never think that they've failed in anything they plan to achieve. These people always bounce back when they hit the bottom. Babe Ruth's saying suits best for this day: "You can't beat the person who never gives up."
Since Never Give Up Day was created for the hero in all of us, here are some of the many proclamations from across the US and Canada:
USA: Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Baltimore (MD), Irving (TX), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach (FL), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA)
CANADA: Brampton (ON), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Saanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
