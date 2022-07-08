Submit Release
News Search

There were 744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,172 in the last 365 days.

Politburo issues disciplinary warning against former leader of HCM City

VIETNAM, July 8 - Nguyễn Thành Phong, former Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee and former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-21. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo, in a meeting chaired by Party leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Friday, issued a disciplinary measure against the Party delegation to the People’s Committee of HCM City (2016-2021 tenure) and its former Secretary Nguyễn Thành Phong.

Phong, born in 1962 in the Mekong Delta Province of Bến Tre, and currently a member of the Party Central Committee and head of its Economic Commission (since August 2021), is also former Deputy Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee and former Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-21 term.

According to the Politburo, the Party delegation violated the principle of democratic centralism and working rules, and showed a lack of responsibility along with lax leadership and direction, making it easier for the People’s Committee, many organisations and individuals to violate Party regulations and State laws on the management of finance and State assets.

Phong, in his positions as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, and Secretary of the Party delegation and Chairman of the People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 term, violated regulations on things that Party members are not allowed to do, and those on their responsibility for setting examples.

He has been mainly responsible for violations and wrongdoings committed by the Party delegation and the People’s Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure, as well as his own violations and wrongdoings.

The violations caused serious consequences and great losses to State assets, triggered concern among Party members, officials and people, and adversely affected the reputation of the Party, authorities and Phong himself, and socio-economic development in HCM City, the Politburo said.

It also asked agencies to impose administrative disciplinary measures against collectives and individuals that have been punished by the Party in line with regulations. — VNS

You just read:

Politburo issues disciplinary warning against former leader of HCM City

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.