The Lost Memphis Sound Has Been Found, John Krondes And Elvis Hit Team Stun Radio And Fans With New Recordings
Joe Esposito, Best Man at Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Wedding
Magic Of Elvis Illuminates Movie Screens; And King's Spirit Mysteriously Transcends Interworld And Electrifies Airwaves With John Krondes And Elvis Hit TeamLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOLLYWOOD NEWS....IT'S SHOCKING BUT TRUE! Elvis Presley and his long lost Memphis Sound have magically reappeared and are feeding a fan frenzy spreading throughout the world. The year of 2022 by some design of the higher powers has, unexplained to earthlings, become the designated point in time for the return of Elvis Presley and his larger than life music making machine. As the old saying goes, "What Will Be,, Will Be". Don't even try to question it, or figure it out. This is a force larger than nature itself that has thrust the spirit of Elvis back to Planet Earth to the laps of long awaiting music lovers. Revere The Moment folks, for THE MEMPHIS ROCK HAS RETURNED. Baz Luhrman's ELVIS Movie has drawn record crowds in the past week, and by surprise radio stations and fans around the world are also in shock-mode learning of the return of the Elvis Presley music making machine. CDX Nashville, Sony Music, and The Orchard began E-Blasts to radio stations and media around the world with THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires along with a 90 Minute Radio Special ELVIS ALIVE - A New Beginning instantaneously breaking the barriers of decades of silence.
THE END is not only a famous love song, but is signifying a movement, of the New Beginning for life for Elvis Presley and the arrival of the next chapter of the Memphis Sound. The unmistakable Memphis Sound is intact and has come roaring back; and now by destiny's calling there is a new messenger, John Krondes. THE END a/k/a "At The End Of A Rainbow" was co-written by John Krondes' father Jimmy Krondes and first became a worldwide hit in 1958 by Earl Grant. As fate has written the record, Elvis Presley serenaded Priscilla Beaulieu with THE END on the very night they met in Germany. Decades later, John Krondes gained the interest of The Jordanaires who backed-up Elvis Presley from 1956-1970 and made a new recording of his Dad's Mega Hit with them. Fast forward, John Krondes steadily also attracted virtually all the original Elvis Presley musicians and singers, including Presley Road Manager Joe Esposito. To date, he has amassed a prized collection of nearly 100 New Recordings. The John Krondes music masters are uniquely the Memphis Rock, are spooking people, and momentously represent the very first New Recordings by the Presley Hit Team since 1977. Included are the TCB Band, American Sound Studio Band, DJ Fontana, Ronnie Tutt, Jordanaires, Stamps, imperials, Sweet Inspirations, Millie Kirkham, Elvis Horns, and more.
The Kayden Gordon Show will be airing an interview with John Krondes and playing THE END which will be recorded on July 11, 2022. A link will be posted and shared at a later date. The Kayden Gordon Show - Today's Best Country Mix is syndicated on over 60 Radio Stations. Listeners can tune in to hear shows at www.thekaydengordonshow.com. Music fans can also tune in and listen live to Mountain Country another great U.S. station that is playing THE END. Listen Live at https://live365.com/station/Mountain-Country-a28553. THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires is also being played and trending on Europe's #1 Country Station CMR Nashville. . THE END will also be played on the Lee Williams Show Fridays and Saturdays at Noon and Midnight – 2 hour show. CMR Nashville broadcasts from its UK studios to over 80 countries. Listen Live at www.cmrnashville.com, or on TuneIn. Request THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires at CMR Nashville and your favorite radio stations. * Tel: +44 (0)203 371 8163 or Email: info@cmrnashville.net.
For all Radio & TV Stations in the USA, Europe, and around the world, and other media, PR firms, and writers that would like a copy of THE END by John Krondes and the Jordanaires. contact CDX Nashville for service. Tel: 615-292-0123 (0) + 615-663-7742 (C) * Joe Kelly - President * Email: joe@cdxnashville.com,
THE END a/k/a "At The End Of A Rainbow" - John Krondes and the Jordanaires * CDX Nashville Download Link:
https://mailchi.mp/cdxcd.com/new-single-john-krondes-with-the-jordanaires-the-end?e=e2c947c958
DOWNLOAD LINK for THE END
Elvis Presley's Best Man, Best Friend, and 20 Year Road Manager Joe Esposito took the lead in management and promotion of the John Krondes and Elvis Hit Making Team project until his death in 2016. It was TCB Joe Esposito that had both the calling, direction, and instinct to know precisely what was needed to bring new life to Elvis Presley and the Memphis Sound. Joe Esposito and his race horse John Krondes together clearly were on a Rock 'N Roll Mission To Save The Memphis Sound and bring to the world the next chapter. Joe Esposito and Presley's Fiance Ginger Alden found Elvis Presley's lifeless body in the bathroom at Graceland on August 16, 1977. They both knew that Elvis Presley wasn't wanting to leave this earth at 42 years old. Joe and Ginger have both spoken about the grand plans Elvis had for the future of making more great music. If there was a way for Elvis Presley to come back to continue the music, it appears that the King and his Memphis Sound have found their way back home and to the hearts of longing fans. It was Joe Esposito's end of life wishes to bring back the Memphis Rock for Elvis. Because of Esposito's dedication, John Krondes now has nearly 100 New Recordings with the original Elvis Presley music entourage to share with the world.
Celebrity Psychic John Cohan says, "this is no coincidence . It's a higher plan".
Follow John Krondes on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @johnkrondes for more Rock 'N Roll News, music, and information. Check Out John Krondes' Instagram Reels: "THE END" John Krondes, "IT'S IMPOSSIBLE" John Krondes; also hear "THE END" Earl Grant. See also John Krondes Featured at www.hollywoodnewscenter.com/featured . PR Contact -Ed Lozzi, Edward Lozzi & Associates PR * 310-922-1200 * www.lozzipr.com . Stay Tuned Fans, there's definitely more to come!!!
