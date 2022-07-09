Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,171 in the last 365 days.

On the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

On behalf of the United States, I wish Muslims around the world a blessed Eid al -Adha. 

Eid al-Adha is a powerful reminder of our common humanity and our obligation to take care of one another.  The rituals of Eid and Hajj commemorate Abraham and his son’s dedication to God and reflect Islam’s commitment to equality.  During this time of celebration, people of all walks of life put their personal commitments aside to provide assistance to those in need. 

We wish a Hajj Mabroor to pilgrims around the world making their sacred journey to Mecca and Medina.  May this special holiday remain a celebration of togetherness and a devotion to service.  Eid Mubarak. 

You just read:

On the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.