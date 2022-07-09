On the Occasion of Eid al-Adha

On behalf of the United States, I wish Muslims around the world a blessed Eid al -Adha.

Eid al-Adha is a powerful reminder of our common humanity and our obligation to take care of one another. The rituals of Eid and Hajj commemorate Abraham and his son’s dedication to God and reflect Islam’s commitment to equality. During this time of celebration, people of all walks of life put their personal commitments aside to provide assistance to those in need.

We wish a Hajj Mabroor to pilgrims around the world making their sacred journey to Mecca and Medina. May this special holiday remain a celebration of togetherness and a devotion to service. Eid Mubarak.